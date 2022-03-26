Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

March madness

EDITOR: The word “madness” can connote insanity, senseless folly, rage or intense excitement, the last applicable to the March Madness basketball tournament. The other meanings can be associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Insanity applies to Vladimir Putin. Senseless folly is the invasion itself. Even if Russia wins, it will pay a high price in lives and materiel with the reward being a devastated country whose population doesn’t want them. Rage is found in the demonstrators and others opposed to Russia’s ruthless invasion.

Next is my coined term “MADness.” Here, MAD is mutually assured destruction, the doctrine that hostilities between nuclear-armed countries should be avoided because war would result in annihilation on all sides. It is this MADness that allows Putin a free hand to invade Ukraine with conventional weapons while it prevents the U.S. and other Western nations from intervening directly for fear that World War III would ensue. They are limited to deterring Putin through economic sanctions and providing defensive weapons to Ukraine.

One must hope that by March 2023 this conflict will be resolved with peace in an independent and democratic Ukraine and only the madness of the NCAA basketball tournament remaining.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Punishing success

EDITOR: I had to read the story about the girls basketball team at Cardinal Newman High School twice because I could not believe what I was reading (“League wants to see less of Newman,” Sunday). How can any league sanction a team for winning too many games? Can you imagine John Wooden’s UCLA basketball teams being told they could not compete because they were too good?

This is an example of trying to change an outcome by dragging down the best team to the level of an also-ran to make other schools and coaches feel better about not being as good.

The story says the coach at Cardinal Newman has been instrumental in raising the team to a highly competitive level. I am surprised these North Bay League officials don’t want her to resign; or maybe they do. In any case, this is not the way we do things in a free society that rewards excellence.

MICHAEL HOEVEL

Healdsburg

Biden’s inflation

EDITOR: Finally, someone is telling it like it is. Inflation started many months before the Ukraine war, regardless of what our esteemed leader in the White House would like us to believe. Many months ago, prior to the Ukraine conflict, I noticed grocery prices escalating. I began to wonder how families afford these prices — a jar of mayonnaise at $5-plus.

There are, of course, many other escalating products, gasoline to name one, but this started a long time ago. So it was refreshing to read a Close to Home column about Joe Biden’s gas prices (“High gas prices are Biden’s fault,” March 16). Mick Menendez exposed the lip service dialog from local liberal leaders who continue to give accolades to our scary leaders in the White House.

We need to recognize that these people seem to think if you say it enough you will believe it to be true. That is Biden’s mantra. However, those of us wiser, smarter know this is a fallacy.

AUDREY J. CHAPMAN

Sonoma

Petaluma’s lottery

EDITOR: I am impacted by Petaluma City Council decisions, yet as a rural resident I have no voice in them. I cannot vote for council members or on local issues. Now, I cannot even be involved in the lottery to choose people who will recommend the future of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. We rural residents patronize the city’s businesses and events and contribute to the tax base. Many are long-term residents, but we lack meaningful representation.

At the meeting about the lottery, I heard the input of those living outside the city, such as local ranchers who heavily utilize the fairgrounds but whose concerns are disregarded. I have also heard input from the group used to advise on the lottery. This was poorly explained, without firm, practical reasoning. They came across as inept, not grounded in reality and unable to demonstrate success in their previous projects.

Lotteries do not work, as such random choices disregard qualifications, ability and commitment. Would you pick your surgeon, a caregiver for your family or a government representative by a lottery pool?

IRENE COLLINS

Petaluma

A decisive election

EDITOR: While serving on Windsor’s Planning Commission for 24 years I reviewed good projects and an occasional bad one before retiring in 2021. Most were built, but two of the largest approved ones weren’t built, because the developer dropped out years later.

I believe the upcoming Windsor Town Council election on April 12 is going to be a very important one. The result of electing a new council member will determine whether Windsor moves ahead with Robert Green’s huge and controversial multimillion-dollar civic center complex on our Town Green.

Windsor’s past communitywide surveys and workshops have indicated our community does not support this project. Equally important, given the worldwide turmoil and economic uncertainty, unbridled inflation, skyrocketing construction costs and ongoing drought concerns, this is not a fiscally responsible time to enter into a risky exclusive negotiating agreement with the Robert Green Co. In addition, the proposed project does not conform to Windsor’s general plan, specific plan or civic center visioning plan.

Let’s preserve the family friendly town we’ve all helped create and vote for Mike Wall for Town Council.

DON ALBINI

Windsor

