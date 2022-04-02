Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

High cost of child care

EDITOR: Child care is a public good that all of us benefit from, whether or not we have young children. Yet our current situation is truly concerning. Too many families cannot find or afford child care. I recently learned that nearly half a million families are estimated to be stranded without reliable child care, exacerbating the nation’s worker shortage as parents continue staying home.

Also, families with an infant or toddler spend about 50% more on child care than families with a preschooler, with the price of infant care being higher than public college tuition in most states. It’s also important to note that early educators are being paid poverty-level wages and too often struggle just to support their own families. Child care workers need to be paid a living wage.

Our elected leaders cannot say they support families if they do not support child care and universal pre-K. These things are not, nor have they ever been, mutually exclusive. We need to create a child care system that meets the needs of children, families, communities and early educators.

LISA SELBY

Santa Rosa

The politics of fear

EDITOR: The March 26 article from the Washington Post about state legislation targeting gay rights was chilling to the bone. Lawmakers, mostly in Republican-controlled states, are sponsoring scores of bills written by conservative organizations such as the Alliance Defending Freedom, which “has a decadeslong history of fighting LGBTQ rights” (“Legislation targeting LGBTQ rights surges”).

Lawmakers assert “parental authority is being undermined, sometimes in conflict with religious tenets at home and they believe educators and health care workers are attempting to convert children to becoming transgender or queer.” These pronouncements by elected officials are staggeringly ignorant of the constitutional doctrines of separation of state and religion and border on hysteria.

Parental authority is not an issue here. Parents have the choice to take their children out of public school and send them to an evangelical or Christian school.

Republican lawmakers who introduce these bills propagate the politics of fear — fear of the other. We cannot let this hatred stand without comment. LGBTQ children are our children and deserve to exist, to be heard and to live as equal members of society as do all “others.”

DONNA GAETANO

Santa Rosa

Asking people to believe

EDITOR: Audrey J. Chapman thinks “our esteemed” president’s mantra is “if you say it enough you will believe it to be true” (“Biden’s inflation,” Letters, March 26). Why does that sound so familiar? Oh, wait, the election was stolen, the election was stolen! Say it long enough and people will believe it to be true. Maybe even those, like Chapman, who claim to be “wiser, smarter.”

STEVEN PAUL

Fort Bragg

On Putin, Biden was right

EDITOR: Ad-libbed as it was, President Joe Biden’s call for Vladimir Putin to be removed from power couldn’t be more honest and germane to our times. And Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for the West to give his nation planes and tanks should be acted on.

The fascists are coming for us: Putin and his doppelgänger Donald Trump. Delivering planes and tanks to Ukraine ups the war ante. But not doing so is far worse. Judging from their conduct defending themselves, they appear very capable of making use of them.

With Putin determined to cow the West and help Trump get reelected, giving people who are the world’s heroes in this dark time the means to defend themselves seems a small price to pay and risk to take, compared to the consequences of not doing so.

NATHANIEL SCOBLE

Santa Rosa

Putin’s goal

EDITOR: Columnist Bret Stephens is right (“What if Putin didn’t miscalculate in Ukraine?” Thursday). Vladimir Putin isn’t a crazed Soviet. The invasion is about oil, access to shipping (Black Sea) and Ukrainian pipelines pumping Russian oil. It is about Europe’s dependency on oil and Russia controlling it. Except France, which is nuclear powered.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

An important election

EDITOR: By now, all Windsor voters should have received ballots in the mail. If you have not, you can still register and vote from April 2 until April 12 at the Bluebird Center or April 10-12 at Town Hall. Not only is this a special election, it is an important election. Windsor is a pivot point. We can continue with the powers that be, the old boy/girl network, or we can vote for change and move forward in a new healing direction.

Your vote is important. Tell the town you want to be heard. Tell the town you want a say in how and if the Town Green and Civic Center get developed. Tell the town that exclusively negotiating with the Robert Green Co. is not in the best interest of the town. If you agree, please vote for Mike Wall for Town Council.

I have found Wall to be honest, to listen, to be fiscally responsible and to be thoughtful and smart. He is what we are missing and what we need on the Windsor Town Council. Vote for Mike Wall.

BETSY MALLACE

Windsor

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.