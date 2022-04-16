Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

County staying put

EDITOR: I’m glad that cooler heads prevailed regarding the ill-conceived proposal to relocate Sonoma County offices from their present location to downtown Santa Rosa (“County shelves Sears project,” Monday).

Supervisor Chris Coursey is quoted as saying, “It’s the project that never gets done. … Something always gets in the way, whether it’s the money, or the politics, or the recession or something else.” I might remind him that money and the recession are foremost in the minds of people who would have been saddled with a price tag of over $1 billion, not to mention $20 million to buy the site and money already wasted on plans for this development.

In a previous article, Coursey was quoted saying, “It’s a no-brainer to me that this be built downtown” (“Board to study moving county offices,” Jan. 6, 2021). As someone who contributes to the finances of Sonoma County, I am grateful that Supervisors David Rabbit and Lynda Hopkins didn’t think this was a “no-brainer.”

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

Unredeemed recycling fees

EDITOR: I read your clueless editorial on recycling fees charged when we buy beverages in cans or bottles (“Inconvenience is biggest barrier to recycling containers,” April 6). I was amused by the notion that California consumers have opted to not recycle these containers because it isn’t worth the effort to drive dirty containers to nonexistent collection centers in exchange for 5 or 10 cents. I believe we traded in recycling for cash for recycling at the curb. It’s hard to imagine that there are many cities or counties without this service.

The fee thing was started long before curbside was available. Now, since that service is barely available and the cost of curbside is included in the cost to have garbage picked up, we use curbside, and if we thought about container fees, we would consider them a tax to nowhere.

I actually have thought about it and am annoyed by what I consider being charged twice. So, why not get rid of the fees and use the $600 million to help homeless people, since collecting these containers is a way some make money, or use it to further promote the availability and use of curbside recycling.

GABRIELLE DISARIO

Sebastopol

PG&E’s empty words

EDITOR: In the wake of the district attorney’s settlement with PG&E, resulting from criminal charges filed for igniting the destructive Kincade fire in 2019, we are left to wonder what is to become of frontline victims, those who lost homes and businesses and everything in them (“PG&E, prosecutors have deal,” Tuesday).

Also just announced, PG&E paid its CEO $51.2 million in direct compensation while she continues to pay lip service to victims, saying all will be made right and victims paid for their significant losses. But these are empty words. With its long history of legal maneuvering and delays, and now with the district attorney adding insult to injury by fining PG&E $55 million more to pay to others, not fire victims, PG&E has once again left us with empty promises that it will do right by all those who were affected firsthand.

CRAIG M. ENYART

Knights Valley

Our fossil fuel addiction

EDITOR: I was greeted by two sobering stories on April 5 — one about atrocities committed by Russia in Bucha, Ukraine, the other about a climate report lamenting lack of global action. World experts on climatology warn that we are on track to create an unlivable world by the end of this century.

Our stubborn reliance on fossil fuels gives petro-dictators such as Vladimir Putin the power they enjoy. Europe, which gets about 25% of its oil from Russia, is complicit in fueling the horrors we see in Ukraine. And we are no better, being part of the global cabal of petrol users. Our dependence on fossil fuels continues to cause wars while it destroys our environment. This is the time when we need to take massive action to wean away from our addiction — and it won’t be without consequences for all of us.

I am not speaking to the 28% of the voting-age population who voted for Donald Trump and cling to the untruths flung by right-wing media. The rest of us need to vote Democratic in the midterms so we can pass Joe Biden’s climate proposals.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

A natural solution

EDITOR: Lately there have been a lot of letters concerning the housing shortage in Sonoma County due to the lack of building new housing, etc. Concurrent with those, there have been many letters of concern about water supply and the drought. I believe it may be possible that we are once again in a period of a “mega drought” as has happened many times in our past — possibly 50 years or longer. So, problem solved. No water will result in a forced population exodus from the state, resulting in a huge drop in home prices, less traffic and all kinds of other benefits. And we didn’t have to do a thing to solve the problem.

MIKE TUHTAN

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.