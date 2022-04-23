Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Inaction on gun violence

EDITOR: Mass shootings and deaths are becoming commonplace news. Sometimes it’s not just one but two or three. When are our so-called politicians who have vowed to protect their constituents going to do something, anything, about this?

I have lost faith in these people who sit in Washington and Sacramento, earn an amazing salary, get free medical, etc. and, in my opinion, do nothing. Citizens continue to be shot, and the National Rifle Association rules. Not the elected officials.

Many of them have been in office for an eternity. Perhaps new blood, but it doesn’t seem to take newbies long to slip into the do-nothing attitude. So I guess we continue to read about death by gun forever and pray it doesn’t happen near us or to us.

LINDA ELLIOTT

Cloverdale

Sebastopol’s opportunity

EDITOR: There is something we can do about homelessness. Prevent it. The best way to do that is to make affordable housing available.

The city of Sebastopol has an opportunity to do that by approving the Woodmark Apartments project, already delayed almost three years (“Another try at apartments,” April 13). This fully funded and ready-to-build project would add 84 units of badly needed affordable housing for low-income residents. It sets aside half the units for essential and neglected agricultural workers who support more than 70 wineries surrounding Sebastopol, such as Balletto, Merry Edward, Taft Street and Dutton, to name a few within 5 miles of downtown.

It is a well-designed proposal to utilize two parcels, one already designated in the city’s general plan for high-density housing, and the plan scrupulously conforms with all other applicable codes.

If Sebastopol doesn’t want people living in tents or trailers on roadsides, they should support this comprehensive, compassionate and farsighted proposal.

Come on, Peace Town, do the right thing here, and do it now.

TOM and ANNE ABRAMS

Sebastopol

Amazon deliveries

EDITOR: The fair thing is for Amazon to stop parcel delivery to ZIP code 95476 (“Why Amazon opened a site in Napa Valley,” Sunday). No Amazon facility, no Amazon packages.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Coscarelli’s background

EDITOR: The Press Democrat in its editorial about the upcoming Sonoma County superintendent of schools election pointed out that Brad Coscarelli has “close ties to teachers unions.” In fact, if you go to his website, bradcoscarelli.com, you will see endorsements from many other unions, the Sonoma County Democratic Party and many other organizations and individuals as well.

Webster’s first definition for “union” is “the act of uniting or the state of being united.” This is what Coscarelli represents in the upcoming election. In his many years as a K-12 administrator, Coscarelli has demonstrated his unique ability to bring a wide variety of teachers, parents, students and the greater community together for the purpose of delivering quality education to students.

Coscarelli’s strong background in career and technical education will help us fill the gaps in our local labor market that became so obvious during the past few years. He understands the importance of building a countywide high-quality teaching corps. He also understands that we must improve school governance and accountability.

Coscarelli knows that he needs broad community support for the county office to go beyond its traditional functions and become transformational. He has it.

RON KRISTOF

Santa Rosa

Show compassion

EDITOR: “Just plain squatters” is what Sharon Ridley-Smith called people unfortunate enough to have no roof over their heads; no place to protect themselves from rain and excessive heat; no place to have and store belongings or put their garbage; no assurance that they won’t be forced to move at any given time (“Rampant homelessness,” Letters, April 13). Where is our humanity? Does it occur to us that these “just plain squatters” are real people, with hopes and dreams, who deserve to be regarded as unique individuals, each with different needs?

Santa Rosa, Sonoma County and many nonprofit groups are putting forth strong efforts to help, but it’s not nearly enough. We need a comprehensive mental health system, job programs and extensive housing. For the long term, we need to return to providing career counseling for each student in our high schools. All of this will take sacrifices on our part, but it’s worth it if we truly care.

ANNE COLBY

Santa Rosa

