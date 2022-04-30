Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

An unfair water tax

EDITOR: The supervisors can call the well monitoring tax a fee, but it is a parcel tax to address a mandate for monitoring groundwater. That state mandate does not say tax the people, it says monitor groundwater. It is an uneven tax because it does not recognize water use.

Sonoma Water benefits. Groundwater is extracted from Sonoma Water wells, installed to address droughts and now in year-round use. Sonoma Water is the beneficiary through future water sales. Soon the county will be injecting runoff water using the same wells for extraction and water sale. Sonoma Water should pay costs associated with this monitoring, as it will collect and use the data.

It is an uneven tax because wineries with event centers, restaurants with hundreds of visitors a day and tourist destinations pay the same as a family residence. A dairy with wash water has no greater fee. That is unfair. This tax is not based on water use nor parcel size. It is a flat parcel tax. I see two choices: either put the monitoring tax on the ballot as required by Proposition 13 or have Sonoma Water pay the cost from its $74 million in annual water sales.

ERNIE CARPENTER

Sebastopol

Sonoma State’s scandal

EDITOR: First, Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki was accused of retaliating against an SSU provost who reported sexual harassments claims against Sakaki’s husband. Then, Sakaki threw her husband under the bus in an apparent effort to save her job — the job from which she hid on Sonoma State’s Seawolf Decision Day. And now, the truth that a large part of the $600,000 payout came from SSU funds. Why would anyone attend a school that is apparently clueless about proper behavior, especially sexual harassment, lies about expenditures and completely lacks leadership?

GAIL CULVERWELL

Guerneville

Santa Rosa’s future

EDITOR: If you want to see the new look for Santa Rosa that the City Council wants, drive east on Fourth Street to the Brookwood Avenue intersection. As you approach Brookwood, look forward and see the beautiful hills to the east. Then look to the right and see an example of new building height limits (still under construction). We are losing Santa Rosa as we all have known it.

WHIT PATTERSON

Santa Rosa

A proven leader

EDITOR: Those who would have you believe David Rabbitt hasn’t done enough as 2nd District supervisor need only take a factual look at his record to see why he deserves to be reelected, and why he has my unwavering support.

During his tenure, Rabbitt earned awards and praise from the North Bay Leadership Council and the Sonoma County Taxpayers Association. He helped lead the county on pension reform and finance reform, all while helping lead the county in doubling the size of Sonoma County Regional Parks. He oversaw the opening of SMART and helped secure funding for the widening of Highway 101.

He’s a proven leader on both the Golden Gate Bridge district board and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. He’s brought millions of dollars to Sonoma County for infrastructure and transit needs. Now is not the time to experiment. Now is the time to return a proven leader to the Board of Supervisors. Reelect Supervisor David Rabbitt.

LELAND FISHMAN

Petaluma

A teacher for Coscarelli

EDITOR: I am a teacher and I support Brad Coscarelli for Sonoma County superintendent of schools. I ask the thousands of students and families who have been positively impacted by him to show their gratitude and respect by voting for him. For those in the county who do not know Coscarelli, he is a caring and compassionate leader who establishes a family-based community wherever he leads. He is a dedicated, beloved educator and has been a positive role model for our community.

The criticism leveled at Coscarelli that teachers support him is unjustified. His endorsement from teachers across the county should be expected in this role. The status quo and candidates supported by local school boards have created an adversarial relationship between districts and teachers due to inflated reserves multiple times higher than is required by law.

Teachers have been forced repeatedly to strike or threaten to strike to gain fair compensation. It is time to end the adversarial relationship and do what is best for education. Coscarelli has the character and demeanor to take on this challenge. I encourage Sonoma County to vote for Brad Coscarelli.

JOHN CORTOPASSI

Windsor

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.