Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Rights at risk

EDITOR: Fifty years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court finally did the right thing for women and families by ruling that reproductive choice is a private — not a state — matter. We have watched despairingly as that choice has been eroded by subsequent Supreme Court decisions. Now, choice is meeting its final death knell.

We must not stand idly by while this Supreme Court, along with the Republican Party, turns back the clock on women’s right to choose. This is a warning not only to women but to all in our country for it is not only reproductive rights that are at risk. Hard-fought rights of nonwhite, noncisgender and nonheterosexual people are being chipped away by the minority party, abetted by a truly radical Supreme Court.

We who believe in democracy and individual freedom for all need to protest loudly and persistently against these dark interests trying to steal our rights from us. Now is not the time to be quiescent.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

A question?

EDITOR: The picture of the vandalized Ukraine flag seemed to represent a question not a disagreement. It had question marks and the names of other countries that have suffered similar atrocities. I think the question is why did we not fly the flag of these other countries when they were invaded. I think the vandals are suggesting that the answer to that question is that the other countries were not white Europeans. It is a good question and a plausible answer and may deserve discussion rather than condemnation. Or maybe the vandals feel that the Ukraine catastrophe deserves more than cheerleading.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Twitter’s demise?

EDITOR: Let's all give Elon Musk a huge round of applause for killing social media. As more people close or have their accounts closed for them, and as we watch Twitter become a platform only for Musk and his minions, Twitter will become even more irrelevant. Let's give pause and credit for not having to be subjected to Twitter “influencers” or persons formerly in high office getting back onto Twitter and ranting about things that never happened, alternate realities and fake news. In short order, the sycophants will be the only distant, discordant voices lapping up any crumbs and parroting anything Marjorie Taylor Greene says (or forgets she said). Perhaps, people will go back to fact checked information.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Exorbitant bill

EDITOR: I can’t be the only person this is happening to, so I am writing to see if I’m correct. My PG&E bill leaped 300% over one month. I live in a 1,700-square-foot house without air-conditioning. I have 23 solar panels on my roof, which have been feeding PG&E without recompense for four years. Every light in my house and yard is an LED, and I turn my heat off for half the year. It’s hard not to suspect that PG&E is being allowed to pass off it fines for culpability in the fires to ratepayers. But as a pensioner and Social Security recipient, $1,200 a month is exorbitant just to keep my lights on. Such fees would cripple many people, and I’ve yet to receive any explanation for the rate hike.

PETER COYOTE

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.