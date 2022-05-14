Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

The Ninth Amendment

EDITOR: In the second paragraph of a draft opinion of the Dobbs abortion case, Justice Samuel Alioto’s first argument against the right to an abortion is that abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution. He fails to consider the express language of the Ninth Amendment: “The enumeration, in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Not only does the Ninth Amendment acknowledge the existence of rights not stated in the Constitution, it recognizes their importance by admonishing that the omission of those rights from the Constitution “shall not be construed to deny or disparage” them.

Whether on the rationale of freedom or the right to choice, the people have retained and relied on the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years.

In overturning Roe v. Wade, unless the opinion’s rationale is substantially different from the draft, the court will violate the Ninth Amendment by denying and disparaging a retained right of the people.

When the high court goes rogue, what shall we do?

DENNIS L. BOAZ

Santa Rosa

CEQA delays

EDITOR: A May 1 Close to Home column by former state Sen. Noreen Evans claimed that the California Environmental Quality Act, a law that makes constructing new infrastructure exceedingly difficult and expensive, is one of the state’s “most important tools” to combat climate change, drought, wildfires and air pollution (“CEQA is needed more than ever”).

In reality, CEQA makes it tougher to meet many of California’s top-line environmental goals — as my own research has made clear. CEQA is responsible for making wind projects up to 20% more expensive to build than in other parts of the country. The law has also been used in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles to delay construction of new bike lanes, which would give commuters a safe, more environmentally friendly means of transportation. Even plans to help the state cope with drought and thin forests to reduce wildfire risk are regularly challenged in CEQA suits.

Evans also failed to mention that CEQA suits actually filed each year represent only a tiny fraction of the projects subjected to long delays and unnecessary costs. Threatened CEQA suits account for magnitudes more.

CHRIS CARR

San Francisco

‘Snowflakey’ school

EDITOR: The West County Union High School District plans to spend $4,750 to remove set-in-concrete plaques containing an uplifting message for building dedications (“Campus plaques will be removed,” May 6). It must be done to appease woke feelings of youngsters who perceive the original plaque sponsors were not nice to certain populations of their time. It seems like critical thinking is lacking in the unanimous school board vote as well as the student body. It just seems too snowflakey to comprehend.

ERWIN DAMES

Santa Rosa

A young leader

EDITOR: I read your May 7 editorial on the exodus of young political talent from our cities with interest (“The region loses up-and-coming political talent”). County supervisor is one of the few roles in local government that pays well enough to treat it as a full-time job.

With that in mind, I’m excited to see Blake Hooper running for supervisor in south county. He’s a rare candidate — certainly in the current field — with detailed plans to use that well-paid time in service of his community, with policies for housing, fighting the cost of living and properly funding our fire departments.

You’d be forgiven for thinking incumbent David Rabbitt was volunteering in his spare time, given his low profile here in Petaluma. He’s actually one of the best-paid officials in the region, with a six-figure salary and a gold-plated pension.

If we want someone younger to succeed in local politics, let’s elect someone with a firm understanding of the role of government, a firm understanding of the job’s demands and the experience working with elected leaders to know exactly what he’s getting into. That’s Blake Hooper, and he’s earned my vote.

CHRISTOPHER NEUGEBAUER

Petaluma

Undeserved honor

EDITOR: As someone whose family was forcibly removed from California and interned in the Topaz relocation camp from 1942-45, I thank KatieAnn Nguyen and the students of West County High for identifying the plaques of one of the racist groups that called for our incarceration after Pearl Harbor. This group should have never been honored in a Sebastopol school, and it took students’ research and advocacy to have their plaques removed. Well done, and I thank you. West County forever!

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

