Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Coal and climate

EDITOR: Nice article on the proposed coal train through Sonoma County (“U.S. rail board to consider coal plan,” May 20). Lots of good background material on the politics and opposition of local communities. But the article did not mention the impact on climate change.

With coal being a major contributor to climate change, whether it’s burned here or in China, this should be a major factor in deciding whether to allow that train to pass through our county. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, tweeted on May 12, “community input and climate goals are crucial factors when considering rail lines.”

With the severity and immediacy of the climate crisis (drought, fires), and the short window we have to avoid the most extreme impacts (50% reduction in emissions by 2030), to omit the climate angle from any article on fossil fuels to me seems like a missed opportunity to raise awareness.

As Greta Thunberg says, “I want you to act as you would in a crisis. I want you to act as if the house is on fire. Because it is.”

PAUL LARKIN

Sebastopol

Elect Sara Aminzadeh

We have a tremendous opportunity this June to elect someone who will make a huge difference for us in Sacramento. That person is Sara Aminzadeh. I have spent the past three years working with her on the Coastal Commission to protect California’s coast, and I have learned from her what matters when it comes to climate change, protecting clean water and addressing plastic pollution.

She has worked her entire career on these issues and has built an incredibly strong relationship with state legislators. The result is her endorsement by numerous senators, Assembly members and each of the top women elected leaders in California, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and state Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins. She also has the strong support of former Rep. Lynn Woolsey.

We have not had a woman in Sacramento from our district in more than 20 years. This is our opportunity to really make a difference, to put someone in Sacramento who will work nonstop for the issues that we care about, including open space, the threat of wildfire and homelessness. If you want your vote to make a real difference, vote for Sara Aminzadeh.

CARYL HART

Occidental

Musk’s double standard

EDITOR: Elon Musk wanted to buy Twitter so everything could be out in the open. But when it comes to his company, he likes to keep secrets (“Judge denies Tesla arbitration bid,” Wednesday) What a hypocrite!

GIL GRANGIER

Santa Rosa

For Tennenbaum

EDITOR: I have been politically active most of my adult life, but I have never been so enthusiastic about a candidate for sheriff as I am this year. Carl Tennenbaum exemplifies an enlightened understanding of law enforcement. He not only supported Measure P, which earned 64% of the vote from Sonoma County citizens, but he walked precincts for it.

He believes in working with communities to gain the people’s trust. He is compassionate and understands that some offenses should be handled by mental health care professionals, not the police.

In my mind, this is the most important election in Sonoma County in 2022, as it will determine the future of policing and police accountability in our communities. Tennenbaum has committed to implementing Measure P upon taking office. If you voted for Measure P, Tennenbaum is the man to put it into practice.

This is the first time I have endorsed a candidate for sheriff in my lifetime, but it is also the first time I have had a chance to vote for a sheriff who understands how to de-escalate conflict and truly work with the community.

GEORGIA KELLY

Sonoma

Voting for Edmonds

EDITOR: We are a biracial family who have lived in the same home for 25 years. Our house has never been robbed, my wife who worked graveyard shift at Kaiser for more than a decade was never pulled over for a DWB, or diving while Black. This is something I don’t miss from our years living in Los Angeles before moving back here. We’ve always returned the courteous treatment received from sheriff’s deputies in kind.

Dave Edmonds, with 28 years here in our county, started two nonprofits to educate police in proper procedures. Not just talk with Edmonds, but does. I do not understand what a sergeant from San Francisco’s Tenderloin (Carl Tennenbaum) can give us.

Edmonds has the experience needed to run our Sheriff’s Office and handle both suburban and rural situations unique to Sonoma County. Vote for Edmonds.

JORDON and CARLA BERKOVE

Forestville

