Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Then and now

EDITOR: A friend was telling me about the active shooter drills her third grader goes through. When the teacher tells them, students rush to hiding places in the classroom. Her kid freaks out if all the good hiding places are taken in the first few seconds. When I was a kid, we had duck and cover drills. We hid under our desks to protect ourselves from Russian bombs.

Three notable differences: In my day, the enemy was an identifiable entity. Today, we have no idea who the enemy is and why or when they might be coming to kill us.

Second, the Russians never did bomb us, no one died, and the whole thing felt like a surrealistic, propaganda-fueled ritual. Today, people are getting killed. It’s not surreal, it’s damned real. I can’t imagine being a kid or a parent today.

Third, we had little control over what the Russians did. But we have some control over potential shooters: make it harder for them to get their hands on these guns. We just have to do it.

LARRY HENDEL

Bodega Bay

No vote, no gripe

EDITOR: The Sonoma County registrar of voters estimates that approximately one-third of registered voters cast ballots in the primary. To all those who made the effort, invested their time in working to improve our community and state by researching the candidates and casting their votes, thank you. To those eligible to vote who decided to not invest their time in completing what they should view as a responsibility and not a right or privilege, you have waived your right to complain about matters in which you chose not to use your most powerful voice to create change. You had your chance to be part of the solution, instead of continuing to be part of the problem. Change in any government starts with the people, not the politicians or authorities.

MICHELE R. BRYAN

Santa Rosa

Water and development

EDITOR: Due to our ongoing water shortage, Sonoma County citizens are constantly being asked to conserve water. With water conservation being a major issue, why do I see new multistory apartment complexes being built all over the county that will certainly increase water usage? Why are new building permits being approved that will increase demand for water?

What are city council members and county supervisors smoking who approved these permits? Is their only concern to generate more tax revenue and line their pockets? Isn’t traffic congestion bad enough already? It’s hypocrisy at its finest being flaunted right in our noses.

Each month when my water bill comes, I think about these new apartment buildings and visualize the greedy folks who approved them laughing smugly at the rest of us. When does all the new construction stop?

RICK WHITE

Santa Rosa

Pride parade coverage

EDITOR: Thanks for the great coverage of the Pride parade and festival. The article listed many organizations, businesses and agencies that were present. There were also many churches and faith groups: Congregation Shomrei Torah, United Methodist of Sonoma County, Community Church UCC of Sebastopol, Knox Presbyterian, Center for Spiritual Living and more. We are proud of the breadth and depth of the faith community who reach out.

I am a “little old church lady” who marched in the parade with First Congregational United Church of Christ. We are trying to break down the stereotypes of what it is to be religious and progressive socially. All the wonderful people of faith who showed up are breaking stereotypes too.

We aren’t represented much on TV, and we are proud of our LGBTQ+ friends and family. We celebrate diversity because we are all children of God — worthy and wonderful.

JUDY CRAMER

Windsor

Farm Bureau’s politicking

EDITOR: Why is the Sonoma County Farm Bureau complaining about an appointee to the state Seismic Safety Commission (“Letter reveals political divide,” Sunday)? They have no apparent expertise in the topic. But they want to politically damage Alegria De La Cruz, Sonoma County’s chief equity officer, for her role in a county-led committee examining impacts on farmworkers during emergencies.

Farm Bureau President Jennifer Beretta says De La Cruz’s seat on the committee was ill-suited and she felt there was “overstepping.” Why shouldn’t the equity officer have a role in this question? Beretta says she should work internally with the county, not on farms. But she isn’t working on their farms, she is examining public policy on emergency evacuation and access to closed areas, where workers have been exposed to high levels of smoke while the rest of us have evacuated.

Leave it up to the sheriff, Beretta says. But the Sheriff’s Office has been notoriously unresponsive to public input. And since the Andy Lopez shooting, they are more mistrusted among minority communities than any other agency in the county.

I hope responsible farmers condemn this bigoted nonsense.

ELDEN McFARLAND

Healdsburg

