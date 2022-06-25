Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Women’s right to choose

EDITOR: Americans embrace liberty and justice for all. We have this as a part of who we are, and every time we say the Pledge of Allegiance we endorse liberty and justice for everyone in our country.

Women are Americans too. Justice is a human right, liberty is a human right. Today’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a step to remove liberty and justice from the life of every American female. Abortion is not the sole issue here. The core issue is this decision sets a precedent to remove, in multiple ways, a woman’s right to choose how she is to live the rest of her life.

To remove opportunity for a woman to choose how she will live her life is the wrong thing to do. It is wrong!

PATRICIA COLEMAN

Santa Rosa

Exposing fragile democracy

EDITOR: The Jan. 6 insurrection committee is doing a masterful job revealing the seven distinct ways (former President Donald) Trump and his allies broke laws and traditions to overturn the election so he’d remain president for a second term. Hopefully, criminal charges will ensue.

But I’m concerned that the committee isn’t shining a bright enough light on how Trump’s machinations could easily have succeeded. But for a few brave people in key election positions not buckling to his pressures, American democracy might very well have ended.

Trump’s ability to do that only happened because of our Byzantine presidential election system. The Constitution and our election laws have huge flaws — vaguely worded and archaic procedures and far too many standards left for individual states to decide as they wish.

What the committee must absolutely do is keep exposing how truly fragile our democracy is and how badly our election laws need complete revamping. Otherwise, this will surely happen again. Pointing out those flaws every chance they can will help get the public to demand the hard fixes too many Republican legislators are opposed to.

The committee would provide another great service exploring why 30% of our population clings to Trump’s lies and, more ominously, no longer trusts the integrity of our elections.

RICK CHILDS

Mendocino

Narrow-minded decision

EDITOR: Intended and unintended pregnancy occurs for a multitude of reasons in all segments of our society. The narrow-minded decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to unilaterally outlaw women’s abortion rights and women’s rights without simultaneously holding the man who creates the pregnancy 100% responsible for his responsibility in the pregnancy and the successful raising of the child, and without simultaneously mandating universal 100% access to free male and female contraception options and education, is legal and moral malpractice and will result in multitudes of unfortunate outcomes.

JOE CLENDENIN

Santa Rosa

Gas tax holiday

EDITOR: While we listen to jib-jab about a gas tax holiday that would save 18 cents per gallon, we hear no discussion of lowering the speed limit to 55, which would lower the demand for gas, save multiple dollars per gallon and save lives to boot.

DAVID ST. JOHN

Sebastopol

Unbelievable Texas GOP

EDITOR: The Texas Republican Party just approved platform planks rejecting “the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election”; rejecting Joe Biden as president; requiring students “to learn about the dignity of the preborn human” and that life begins at fertilization; getting rid of the constitutional power to levy income taxes; rejecting the Equal Rights Amendment; returning Christianity to schools and government; ending all gun safety measures; requiring colleges to teach “free-market liberty principles”; defending capital punishment; ending gay marriage; withdrawing from the U.N.; protecting Confederate monuments; and calling for a state vote to determine if Texas should secede.

Can you believe it? And this is not from a minor outlier; Texas is our second most populous state and probably has the largest Republican party in the nation. This is where the GOP is today. How can any modern, thinking person support such a party?

TOM WODETZKI

Albion

‘Unfortunate’ past abuse?

EDITOR: My dictionary lists “unlucky” as the first meaning for “unfortunate.” So Mary Callahan’s characterizing the history of abuse in the Diocese of Santa Rosa as “unfortunate” (“Child Victims Act review rejected by Supreme Court,” Wednesday) prompts the question of what exactly is “unlucky” about it. That it was discovered? That the diocese has had to compensate some of the victims?

The history of abuse in the diocese, and its long, arguably criminal cover-up, is sordid, shocking, disgusting and emblematic of the arrogance and clueless privilege of the church’s hierarchy. Luck has nothing to do with it.

JACK ZIEGLER

Santa Rosa

Gas tax relief

EDITOR: This is an open letter to the California governor, Assembly and Senate:

Please explain to the taxpayers of California why in this time of high inflation in California, the state has not instituted a gasoline tax holiday? It would save the user nearly $2 per gallon. If the president has called for a federal gas tax moratorium, why not California?

FRED LEVIN

Santa Rosa

