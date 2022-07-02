Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Please wear a mask

EDITOR: Since the mask mandate was dropped in Sonoma County, fewer people are wearing masks and our COVID cases are increasing.

In almost every article about mask mandates, there is a statement from Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, saying masks are still highly encouraged. I’m baffled that this statement is consistently at the end of the article. I wonder how many more people would still be wearing masks if it was in the first paragraph.

I imagine the majority of your readers do not read an article all the way through. When I have conversations about masks with people working in the public, i.e. grocery stores, almost all of them do not know that masks are still recommended and that our cases are as high as they are. Nor are they aware how important the booster is to protect them from the omicron strains.

I know businesses are short staffed and employees are losing wages when they are sick. This is not just a health issue, it’s an economic issue. How many people can afford to lose work? Please do better.

MAUREEN SHEA

Sebastopol

Back-to-office conflict

EDITOR: All Sonoma County employees, regardless of their race, should be treated fairly and equally. This applies to managers as well as staff. Managers’ decisions might be criticized by those who disagree. As a manager myself, I know that taking criticism comes with the territory.

If I set a policy that my staff finds troublesome, I will definitely hear of it. Some objections have led me to alter a policy. Managers who don’t listen to their staff’s concerns will find themselves with less productive employees, and possibly with fewer employees.

Sonoma County Health Services employees voiced concerns about being forced to come into the office when COVID is still widespread in our county (“Staff push back on office attendance,” June 12). In fact, The Press Democrat reports that several employees likely contracted COVID. Sounds like those employees who fear coming into the office have a legitimate concern.

So, when agency director Tina Rivera plays the race card, I don’t buy it. She made a policy that threatened the health of her staff, and they pushed back. Objections to a dangerous policy are neither personal attacks nor microaggressions. They have nothing to do with race and everything to do with making her staff feel unsafe. She should listen to their concerns.

MARK BURCHILL

Santa Rosa

Vote to protect rights

EDITOR: Columnist Noah Feldman clarifies that overturning Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision is not just about a woman’s right to a safe abortion (“Ending Roe is institutional suicide for the Supreme Court,” June 24). It also affirms a way of interpreting the Constitution that leaves other cherished rights vulnerable. As citizens who cherish equality before the law and want the rights of individuals and minorities protected from unhinged majorities, our only course of action is the ballot box. And we need to think about how to make a difference in other states, where gerrymandering has gagged the voice of the people.

RON TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Eliminate vehicle taxes

EDITOR: There is talk in the Legislature of suspending the gas tax. There is talk in Washington of a fuel tax holiday through September, which would amount to 18 cents a gallon. That would be OK. If that works, why not suspend it for good? And if the Legislature really wants to ease the burden of the California gas tax, reduce it or eliminate it permanently.

And while they’re at it, I would like to see registration, vehicle license, transportation improvement fees, CHP fees and a county/district fee cut 50%. When you buy a vehicle, you have the standard sales tax based on the price of the vehicle, type of vehicle and the county you live in.

There are a lot of people who use their vehicles for work purposes. They are self-employed. Gas taxes, registration fees and insurance are wiping them out. They can’t afford to go to work.

This affects not only the self-employed but also retirees on fixed incomes, people working more than one job to offset inflation costs and commuters who work in areas not served by public transportation.

And while they’re at it, drop the word “fees” and call it what it is: taxes.

ANTHONY MORGAN

Cotati

Impeach justices

EDITOR: Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch committed perjury when, during their confirmation hearings, they testified that Roe v. Wade was “settled law,” then proceeded to vote to reverse the decision. Lying to the Senate during a confirmation process is likely a crime and is certainly grounds for impeachment. I therefore urge Rep. Mike Thompson to sponsor a bill of impeachment against these two justices and against any other justices who made similar remarks during their confirmation hearings. I also support making abortion a right under federal law.

JOHN DUVALL

Rohnert Park

Understanding the court

EDITOR: Confused by the recent pontificating of the extreme court? It’s simple: Guns are sacred, women are not.

RUSTY JORGENSEN

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.