Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Of class and water

EDITOR: Let’s talk about dealing with drought. Expensive new infrastructure benefits the wealthy. Water rationing benefits most of us. In a Zoom presentation by various county agencies, I heard about new infrastructure, not about conservation.

My town of Sonoma asked for a 20% decrease last year and got about 4%. It is the wealthy neighborhoods that use the most. Do their gardeners dare let lawns go brown for the summer? At the state level, Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to build expensive desalination plants. Who ends up paying for it?

My husband and I have cut our use to about 60 gallons per day per person by transitioning to drought-tolerant landscaping, flushing with shower water, etc. We feel it’s our civic duty. Is this low enough? People in denser neighborhoods and apartments don’t even use that much, yet their rates are going up because of how the state is responding to the drought.

This letter isn’t even touching on agriculture, where there is even greater need for conservation.

We could get a lot more bang for our bucks by requiring and enforcing cutbacks. Let’s call it what it is; this is a class issue.

JOAN LINNEY

Sonoma

Wasn’t one term enough?

EDITOR: Driving along Ellis Street near East Washington Strret in Petaluma, I passed a huge sign screaming support for “Trump 2024” in someone’s open garage. To say I was horrified is an understatement, considering the many ugly truths that the Jan. 6 hearings are uncovering about Donald Trump’s guilt in trying to overthrow our government in 2021. Additionally, on July 5, Russian state TV host Olga Skabeeva said that Russia “will have to think whether to reinstall him again as the American president. We haven’t decided yet.”

Wasn’t Trump’s one term under the influence and guidance of Vladimir Putin enough? Don’t Trump’s supporters understand that if he wins again America — and the world — loses? It will be like getting a two-for-one special, a kind of dangerous yet stupid Bond villain combination.

How can his supporters possibly call themselves American patriots when, in fact, they are pledging allegiance to a Russian dictator and his useful idiot?

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

Love neighbors, not guns

EDITOR: It was a beautiful summer afternoon in the hills of Marin County, and I was enjoying live music until I read the T-shirt of the woman sitting in front of me. It said, “M I L F” and underneath explained the letters, “Man, I Love Firearms” with a picture of an assault-style gun underneath.

I was so incredibly sad thinking of the parents in Uvalde, Texas, grieving the loss of their little ones and of all the grief caused by the mass shootings that have been part of our community experience for years now. How would the parents, relatives, friends feel about such a display of indifference to their grief?

I struggled with my desire to say something to that woman. In the end, I walked away realizing I wasn’t going to change her. So, I write this letter in the hope that lifting up the grief of others might soften the hearts of those who print, sell and wear clothing that talks about loving guns. We need to love our neighbors not weapons of death.

VIRGINIA GREENWALD

Cloverdale

Closing the trail

EDITOR: Once again, the county closed the Joe Rodota Trail because of homeless people setting up camp. Please, supervisors, have a backbone and stand up to these people. They don’t pay taxes, for heaven’s sake. They say they don’t cause any problems, but what about the fires that have been started because of their camps? I would be scared to death to live in one of the houses that backs up to the trail. Why can’t they make a camp out by the old airport? The county made a small house village near Los Guilicos. Why don’t they make more of those? I could go on and on.

KATHLEEN DENNISON

Santa Rosa

Promote rooftop solar

EDITOR: Kudos to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his wonderful innovative program to produce insulin in our state, thereby thwarting Big Pharma’s greedy pricing on this lifesaving drug. Now let’s thwart the Public Utility Commission’s proposal to tax rooftop solar owners. Climate change is ravaging our state, and power outages occur frequently. Rooftop solar is crucial today, and no one should be penalized for installing it. Let’s come up with a solution that promotes solar panels, not discourages them. Think outside the fossil fuel box.

PAULA FOGARTY

Santa Rosa

