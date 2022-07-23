Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Causing our extinction

EDITOR: Joe Manchin’s behavior is the last straw after the Supreme Court also decided that the U.S. government can’t act on climate change. The U.S. isn’t going to be a world leader in staving off the end of the human race. For those who aren’t paying attention, Antarctica and Greenland are melting, which will lead to the flooding of coastal cities. California has fires. The East Coast has hurricanes, and excessive heat is everywhere.

It’s sad because I’m retired, and my life is glorious. A happy marriage, good food, great weather, interesting things to do with my time. Sadly, my kids will never enjoy retirement if they wait until they’re 65. For that reason, I have encouraged them to max out their 401(k) plans and personal investments so they can afford to retire at 50. If they can’t swing it by 50, I’ll chip in to make it happen. There is no reason for me to die with money left over.

Enjoy life while you still can. As I like to tell the kids, if you ever want to see Venice, Italy, then you need to do it before it’s permanently underwater.

We humans will have caused our own extinction.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

Shutting out the public

EDITOR: With the price of food, gasoline and rent in California, and eviction notices being handed out, those of us with a roof over our head, utilities and some food in the refrigerator certainly consider ourselves lucky. Woefully, I suspect there will be more “down on their luck” homeless people before long. If the solution was a simple one, someone would have come up with it by now.

What is confusing is that the state, county and city cannot make up their minds, and they keep changing the rules about where the homeless can hole up on public property to keep all of us safe. It is expensive managing, doing cleanup and relocating the homeless people who have been removed.

Closing a section of the Joe Rodota Trail, a major daily thoroughfare between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, doesn’t seem right. I hope our leaders can come up with a better plan before it gets out of control again. County officials simply gave up on trying to move the homeless and instead shut out the public.

Compassion, empathy and understanding for the less fortunate is hard to muster up when it affects us directly.

KEN SOLBAKKEN

Santa Rosa

Living in fear

EDITOR: St. Andrews in Scotland hosted the British Open and managed to welcome 290,000 spirited golf fans, and as far as we know, 290,000 people went home to their families and friends. In the United States, we cannot count on kids safely going to school and returning home or the rest of us making round trips to the grocery store. Living in fear is hardly the way to live. We’ve got to do something.

SUZANNE CECIL

Rohnert Park

Finding middle ground

EDITOR: On the delicate subject of abortion rights, and in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision, Kevin Conway brings up an important point (“Reframe the issue,” Letters, July 15). Extreme perspectives are driving the discussion.

It has been shown repeatedly that most Americans’ thinking on this subject is in the middle ground. Most of us agree that a woman’s right to choose should be hers to make, without conditions, early in a pregnancy. At the same time, however, most of us become uneasy about this prospect later in the term, and lacking a medical emergency, the soon-to-be-born fetus is deserving of protection.

This middle-ground perspective allows for a woman’s choice, up to a point. It is a reasonable compromise between unfettered pro-choice and pro-life positions and is the basis of the original Roe vs. Wade decision of 50 years ago. Democrats who rightly work to protect a woman’s right to choose need to acknowledge and support reasonable limits, thereby placing themselves in the center of public opinion.

TODD SOARES

Santa Rosa

Trump’s sorry legacy

EDITOR: Contrary to Michael George’s assessment (“Trump’s guilt,” Letters, July 14), Donald Trump’s tenure did the opposite of making America great again. Trump did so much damage that the country is in the mess it’s currently in, not to mention his traitorous attempt to remain in office after his certified election loss.

Space prevents replies to all of George’s assertions, but his opening salvo clearly illustrates how outlandish they all are. George states Trump tried to remove nuclear weapons from North Korea and worked for the reunification of North and South Korea. Unfortunately, all Trump did was bring notice to the ruler of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un. His “love fest” with the despised dictator produced nothing but embarrassment for America. North Korea still regularly conducts prohibited missile tests, and reunification is a pipe dream.

I do agree with George on one point — Trump should be sentenced for his efforts. But instead of public office, a long jail term would be much more appropriate.

PETER W. HOGAN

Santa Rosa

