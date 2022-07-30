Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Short-term rentals

EDITOR: David Long’s Close to Home column hit very close to home as the “hotel” next to me was occupied with what the management company considers “guests” (“Full-time bother of vacation rentals,” July 17). Short-term rentals are a neighborhood nuisance. The city of Santa Rosa’s emergency ordinance does not go far enough to eliminate them in residential areas.

Permits for short-term rentals should only be granted if the house is in a commercial zone. Our city leaders need to greatly reduce or eliminate them from residential neighborhoods. The current ordinance is not being enforced. This leaves residents around these commercial enterprises to wonder how to deal with party houses that disrupt the safety and peace of their neighborhoods.

The burden of regulating these hotels should not fall on the neighbors. Quite simply Santa Rosa needs to eliminate them and have these boutique hotels be homes for full-time residents of Santa Rosa.

BERNADETTE BURRELL

Santa Rosa

Disrespect for rangers

EDITOR: In a court filing, seven homeless individuals complained that “a squadron of Sonoma County Park rangers flooded our modest encampment … threatening to arrest (us) on July 26th if we did not move,” as if it was some sort of military action or overly aggressive cops at a peaceful protest (“Homeless camp sweep blocked by federal judge,” Tuesday).

Sonoma County park rangers aren’t the military; they aren’t police officers. They are dedicated public servants who would much rather direct a lost hiker, protect threatened wildlife and help visitors explore our 62 uniquely beautiful county parks than have to evict and clean up after people living on a park trail that was designed for Sunday family walks and east/west bike commutes.

These men and women have been thrust repeatedly into difficult, confrontational situations, and portraying them as the bad guys is both wrong and unfair. Instead, we should be appreciative and thankful for the rangers and all the other county parks staff who are working so hard to keep the Joe Rodota Trail secure, clean and open to the public in the face of a complex, multifaceted community issue with no simple solution.

STEPHEN MEACHAM

Chairman, Sonoma County Parks Foundation

Potential savings

EDITOR: Jim Horn contends that school consolidation would not create any savings (“School consolidation savings don’t add up,” Close to Home, July 21). To make that claim, Horn conveniently disregards the costs related to all of the duplication of administrative personnel and office space for those administrators. As in any organization, in education the personnel at the top are the most expensive.

RAY WALDBAUM

Santa Rosa

Newsom’s failures

EDITOR: Gavin Newsom is eyeing the White House? Is he the best Democrats have for the presidency — a hypocritical, do-nothing governor?

Remember the Employment Development Department debacle, with $22 billion being sent to prisoners? Remember how he closed the schools (except for private schools so his children could continue), businesses, restaurants, beaches, parks, hairdressers, and barbershops during COVID? Ahem, that was while he hobnobbed with friends at the French Laundry in Yountville.

He has done zero about forest management or water storage. We have the highest sales taxes, the greatest number of homeless people, huge crime issues with progressive district attorneys letting criminals out of jail. Fewer than half our children read at grade level, and only one-third can do math.

Newsom brags about California’s economy being the fifth largest worldwide, but the state is falling apart. We have clogged freeways and 1,000 miles of potholes. Gasoline prices are highest in the country. “Nearly 300 corporations have moved their headquarters out since the beginning of 2018,” according to Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. California lost one congressional seat because hundreds of thousands of residents fled the state.

It’s all on Newsom.

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Equal representation

EDITOR: Karen Cooper is right in saying “the decision to abort … a pregnancy should be the woman’s, along with her doctor, and no one else” (“Abortion decisions,” Letters, Monday). If this issue could be voted upon by women only, abortions would be legally available in every state. On the other side, have you ever heard of a state legislature outlawing vasectomies? Men would never allow that. There is a way to bring balance here. What if 50% of legislators were women? This would bring about better governance for all.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

