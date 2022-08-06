Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Room for rentals

EDITOR: Your Sunday editorial (“Seeking a sweet spot on vacation rentals”) was a reasonable commentary on the subject of renting homes for short periods to vacationers and other travelers, unlike the fearmongering language in David Long’s Close to Home column, which referred to renters “causing significant quality-of-life problems and public safety concerns” (“Full-time bother of vacation rentals”). That’s horse manure.

family-home rental on my street in Coffey Park and the people who have used the home have been quiet as church mice. The house is two doors down from me. In the past month, I witnessed what appears to be three construction workers coming and going from the house and, more recently, a mother and her two young children. Neither group was menacing to me or my neighbors.

Short-term rentals have a place in our communities. Plus, there is the matter of private property rights. Tax them. Regulate them. Enforce the rules. Allow them. This is such a first world problem we have here. Planning commission: Do something about homeless people while you are at it.

GARY MARSH

Santa Rosa

Atomic anniversary

EDITOR: We remind our community that the 77th anniversaries of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are Saturday and Tuesday. The Peace Crane Project of Sonoma County works to keep the memory of these tragedies alive as the only uses of atomic weapons on human victims. In seconds, more than 100,000 people, mostly civilians, perished, with another 100,000 dying over the following weeks and years.

When the bombs exploded, people going about their morning business were vaporized and sometimes left shadows of themselves on the ground or buildings. On Saturday, we will recreate these shadows in Putnam Plaza in Petaluma in memory of those who perished.

Ever since the U.S. dropped these atomic bombs, the world has witnessed the terrible suffering caused by nuclear radiation exposure. Whether accidental (e.g., at Chernobyl, Three Mile Island, Fukushima) or through intentional testing (e.g., Marshall Islands and Nevada), radiation releases damage the health and welfare of current and future generations.

The conflict in Ukraine has reawakened the threat of nuclear war that would unleash unimaginable devastation.

We call for the elimination of nuclear weapons to preserve the earth.

LARRY HARPER

and ESZTER FREEMAN

Peace Crane Project of Sonoma County

Manchin for president

EDITOR: Joe Manchin should be the Democratic candidate for president, because he is willing to fight for what is good for our country and what can be sustained, not some pie in the sky agreement any party can get because they have the majority. We need more people like him.

KEVIN PARSONS

Forestville

A bad neighbor

EDITOR: Decades ago, when I moved to west county, I called the Sheriff’s Office to ask about shooting. I was told that while shooting on your own property is not illegal, if the shooter upsets enough people, they can file a noise nuisance complaint and the sheriff is required to respond. What happened since then? Is there no longer an enforceable noise nuisance law?

The gun guy on Barlow Lane may have his Second Amendment rights, but he needs to be a good neighbor (“Neighbor’s range is a growing concern,” Sunday). That means understanding that gunfire is very disruptive. A few years ago, someone fired a gun less than 100 yards from me without warning, and it was very loud and very annoying.

The Barlow Lane gun guy hasn’t learned the basic lesson of living together: Don’t tick off your neighbors.

HANS BEERBAUM

Petaluma

Taxing boats

EDITOR: It appears the crown has sent our county assessor, Deva Proto, out to the highways and byways to fleece the citizens during this hard time. Somehow Proto thinks personal boats have appreciated in value and is sending out increased tax bills this year.

I am assuming she missed the day in Econ 101 that discussed appreciating assets and depreciating assets. A boat is a depreciating asset. A quick search reveals the average boat depreciates about 23%-30% after five years and 36% after 10 years. A saltwater boat all the more, unless the owner keeps pouring money into it.

Yes, during the COVID lockdown and global shortage some electronic items had a short-term blip of an increase, due to supply and demand. This too has passed, and it is a poor excuse anyway to use suffering as a way to increase the county’s treasure chest (now at an all-time high).

I hope the citizens remember this when she once again comes up for election and they choose a fairer assessor who cares about the common person.

D. DON JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

