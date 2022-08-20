Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Wait for answers

EDITOR: Modern media makes us think we can forget about integrity, about why due process in the law is so important. The media is screaming for Donald Trump’s head. After all, according to the talking heads, the former president must be guilty of all sorts of crimes, since, according to the media anchors, he took all sorts of classified docu-ments with him away from the White House when he finally flew to Mar-A-Lago. And in Twitter and Facebook all sorts of pro-Trump misinformation reigns supreme.

But did the former president know what he was doing was wrong? If Trump did know it was wrong, did he do it because he had some nefarious, evil intent? Maybe so. Maybe no. These are questions for Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the Justice Depart-ment must quickly find out. And beyond a shadow of a doubt.

We, the people, who are in no position, at least not yet, in spite of our opinions, political beliefs and feelings, must be patient and wait for the answers to emerge. They will in time.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Free publicity

EDITOR: Flora Lee Ganzler's letter opened my eyes to an idea that even I, a politically aware and active person, had not considered ("One-sided coverage," Letters, Aug. 13). Given the superficial way that many voters make their decisions, it's easy to understand the impact of press coverage, be it positive or negative. Just think of how much more likely the candidate who spends big bucks to get their image in our faces is to win.

Case in point: The next day I opened the Nation World section of The Press Democrat where a large photo of an attractive woman with a quote that even I found palatable caught my eye (“‘We’re in wildfire season’”). She is the last person that I would vote for, and the article was about the very concerning issue of political violence, but now this woman's name and image have registered familiarity with millions of voters. It would be informative to hear from the editorial staff their thoughts on the choice to give free publicity to these candidates.

KELLY BATES

Occidental

Applying the law

EDITOR: Where do the defenders of Donald Trump get their information? A recent letter implied that the former president is getting persecuted by Democrats and the U.S. government (“A chilling raid,” Aug. 14). Did author June Keefer not know that the Justice Department has been trying to obtain classified information from Trump since he left office and took boxes of classified information to his home?

Some of this information was returned in January, but not all. The Justice Department then resorted to a subpoena and still Trump disregarded this. The so called "raid" was a last attempt to obtain classified information that could possibly prove a risk the security of our government.

Keefer wrote, "If we are to be a nation respectful of the rule of law and faithful to our founding principles, we must apply justice equally.” Yes, indeed, and no one is above the law, including the former president.

MYRNA DILLON

Sonoma

Supporting youth

EDITORS: Thank you for the thoughtful coverage of high school football players who will be up and coming stars in the 2022 season (“A rush to success,” Aug. 12). Young people in high school need the support of our community and this article was nicely laid out. I hope it will encourage our community to attend games and support these teams and programs.

As a parent of former female high school athletes (volleyball, soccer and lacrosse) I am hopeful this same type of article can be published featuring volleyball players sometime this fall.

I continue to be a volunteer with the 4-H program, and I was an actively involved parent when my daughters were teens. From these experiences, I can honestly say that a community that shows up in support of our youth will reap the benefits for years to come.

KATHLEEN VON RAESFELD

Petaluma

No non-hosted rentals

EDITOR: Non-hosted rentals do nothing for preserving the cohesion of a residential community, the holy grail of fine cities. People who come and go do not add to community integrity. They use the exiting community, all to provide extra income for operators who do not even live there (“City puts cap on vacation rentals,” Aug. 11).

Tourists have plenty of opportunity to fill Santa Rosa’s coffers. They are not going to stop coming to Wine Country because they cannot find a non-hosted rental in an established community neighborhood. City leaders need to credibly listen to people who live in these communities, rather than service the operators who profit this way, at the expense of residents who make Santa Rosa their home.

Non-hosted rentals have no place in our residential communities. Phase them out starting now, and only allow hosted rentals. Non-hosted operators like these will find another golden egg to exploit.

DONNA BLEY

Santa Rosa

