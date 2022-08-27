Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Weaponizing the law

EDITOR: Whether people wish to notice or are comfortably blinded by hate, I’m pointing out how various government agencies use the law as a weapon. A large percentage of Donald Trump’s legal problems have nothing to do with politics, government or his presidency. They are tax issues, real estate issues, etc. These investigations have been pushed because many don’t care for his behavior as a president. However, these investigations have, or so we are led to believe, nothing to do with politics.

I question why no other similarly situated billionaires have been subjected to the same scrutiny. Unless all billionaires in this country, Democrats and Republicans alike, undergo the same in-depth investigations, it becomes obvious that the law is not being applied evenly and fairly. Many wonder why voters are disenchanted by our government and legal system. Maybe it’s because they feel like they might be the next target of an inequitably applied/weaponized legal system.

Today’s favorite hue and cry is that no one is above the law. It appears that the various governments, state and federal, feel they are above the law and can use their position to use the law as a weapon against anyone they don’t like and turn a blind eye to those in favor.

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Not the solution

EDITOR: You left out the key fact that the county-proposed Sonoma Developmental Center development will undermine local, regional and state policies and commitments to address the climate crisis, as the environmental report found significant and unavoidable impacts in the areas of vehicle miles traveled (“Draft calls for 1,000 housing units,” Aug. 11).

That means that there is no way to offset or mitigate the extra driving generated by the proposed housing, retail and commercial development. The county could approve it anyway with a “statement of overriding considerations,” because building and development is good for all (right?). This is public land in public hands and is best transferred to a public or nonprofit entity to provide benefits to the community and the state. I don’t understand why all the planning is to make sure developers turn a profit.

Also, the new housing numbers that the state has required in the county never included the Sonoma Developmental Center as part of the equation. So, it is not necessary to build that site out in a rush to meet housing allocations. Housing can go into existing cities and towns.

Let’s start with transferring the open space for permanent protection and take some time to get the historic campus right, keeping it all in public hands. Build, baby, build isn’t the solution.

TERI SHORE

Sonoma

Improve police training

EDITOR: A common theme in cases of death by cop is that the victim did not obey the cop. A shout to a boy who is unaware of the presence of a cop did not produce obedience, a man acting erratically doesn’t go “down” when a cop says “down” in broken Spanish. Police training has to change. Failure to obey is not a reason for killing. Police have to be trained how to deal with failure to obey by something other than killing.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Not a done deal

EDITOR: I feel incredibly frustrated and angry when I listen to analysis and predictions of possible outcomes of the midterm elections. The stated likelihood, we are told, is that Republicans will snowball the Democrats and gain a lot more seats for a majority win. Not only are Fox News and other media outlets loyal to Donald Trump voicing such language, but I hear Democrats doing this too. From my perspective what this does is dissuade voters from going to the polls.

Gerrymandering makes it more of a challenge for people who may well think there is no point in voting as the election is a done deal.

Nothing is a done deal until the results come in. We saw that in Kansas recently regarding abortion. There is so much at stake in these midterms — women’s access to personal health care, maintaining rights of LGBTQ+ communities, fair access to voting and education of our children about the culture and history of our country, to name just a few. It is imperative that all eligible voters exercise their right to vote. We need to renew the values reflected in the Constitution, of liberty and justice for all.

JOAN Mc AULIFFE

Santa Rosa

Restoring the climate

EDITOR: Congress has finally passed a bill to address climate change. The focus is to attempt to reduce the production of greenhouse gasses and the use of fossil fuels. The problem is that the current level of atmospheric carbon dioxide is already 1½ times the optimal level and causing dramatic climate changes.

I just read an eye-opening book called “Climate Restoration” by Peter Fiekowsky, who postulates that the only way for mankind to survive is to reduce existing levels of atmospheric CO2, and he presents four concrete methods that can achieve that goal.

While most publications about climate change put forth dire pessimistic predictions, this book is the opposite, giving hope that there are achievable methods by which we can ensure that future inhabitants of the globe will prosper in a conducive environment. I would strongly encourage everyone to read this visionary treatise.

LELAND DAVIS

Santa Rosa

