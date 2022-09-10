Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Judging character

EDITOR: The Republican blowback against Joe Biden’s attack speech is vehement. Each side is accusing the other of being unpatriotic. But when two people make the same accusations against each other (the old “I know you are, but what am I?” grade school taunt), you have to consider the character of the people. On the one hand is Donald Trump; on the other is Biden. Which one is a man of character? Which one is a gentleman? Which one is a faithful husband? Which one is a decent man, an upstanding citizen? The answer is clear to me. Hopefully it will be as clear to everyone else who votes this November.

RANDY JONES

Santa Rosa

‘Pandemic pets’

EDITOR: Wonder how pandemic workplace defectors survive? At least some noticed the demand for “pandemic pets” and started breeding dogs (and cats) for big profits. The number of ads on local Craigslist for puppies swelled from about 100 daily pre-COVID to about 500. That usually means 500 litters. For a while, a lot of puppies got adopted, often for thousands of dollars each. Not only trendy Frenchies and doodles, but also pits, rotties, huskies, shepherds, etc.

Alas, once the lonely, impulsive, fickle, often heartless buyers headed back to work and realized how much time, energy and expense pets require, many surrendered their dogs to shelters, or worse. And breeders are dumping “inventory.” Now, shelters and rescue groups are slammed with dogs and cats, especially pits and other bullies, shepherds and huskies — all dogs that aren’t necessarily easy keepers and who many landlords and insurance companies discriminate against.

Shelters are killing dogs in numbers not seen for years. The euthanasia progress we made evaporated. We desperately need to require licensing to breed animals. Until that happens, please don’t buy from breeders. There is no such thing as responsible breeding when millions of adoptable dogs are being killed. Please be part of the solution and adopt a rescue dog.

NANCY HAIR

Sebastopol

‘Out of jail free’ party

EDITOR: So, now Donald Trump, who could be the Republican nominee for president in 2024, is dangling the possibility of full pardons and an apology to many of the violent insurrectionists who assaulted the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 (“Trump vows pardons to rioters” Sept. 2). It seems that the “law and order” party is now the “please forgive us and here is your get out of jail free card” party when it comes to criminals who have been convicted of heinous crimes against our country. What’s next? Timothy McVeigh, we are so sorry? John Wilkes Booth, our bad? Lee Harvey Oswald, our sincerest apologies?

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

Evicting Rasta Charlie

EDITOR: Rasta Charlie has to go, really? Absolutely the wrong solution (“Rasta Charlie forced to find new home,” Sept. 1). Here is a perfect time for the new management of Montgomery Village to show Santa Rosa what its values are.

Of all the options available, WS Development chose the poorest one. Among their options, they could have engaged the family who complained in a positive dialogue about the characters in the original “Peanuts” family and how Rasta Charlie is a good fit, and followed up with a discussion of how different cartoon representations of humanity can be a guide to how children see our human family. Or they could have announced that Montgomery Village welcomes everyone without regard to their hair style, skin color, etc.

Did the management consider the effect their decision would have on shoppers who have been loyal to Montgomery Village for all the years prior to their ownership? We love our local shops and restaurants, which will not change. However, I imagine that we could find myriad things to complain about if we were so disrespected as to find Rasta Charlie gone from his longtime home.

SERGE ZIMBEROFF

Santa Rosa

Vote by mail only

EDITOR: Instead of trying to ban mail-in balloting, as many Republicans are pushing in this year’s elections, we should put an end to in-person voting. Election officials and polling place volunteers are subject to threats and intimidation, and the old system is no longer viable. Additionally, there’s the cost to taxpayers to rent polling sites and the cost to prospective voters to drive to polling locations.

This the computer era, and there’s no reason to rely on human counters to determine election results. If someone is too dumb to fill out a ballot at their kitchen table and place it in a mailbox, then why should the vast majority of voters care what they think? If machines take over, we’ll have results election night that are accurate and reliable. Remember the hanging chads fiasco? Human interpretation is an accident waiting to happen.

DOUG ROBERTSON

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.