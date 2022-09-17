Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Competing for cash

EDITOR: Last year, Stanford went to the Coliseum and beat the University of Southern California in football. The Trojans not only fired their coach but lured the Oklahoma coach, who replaced their starters with 26 transfers from other universities. The replacements beat Stanford (two transfers) 41-28 on Sept. 10.

Even though the Pac-12 has won far more national championships than any other conference, USC and UCLA abandoned the Pac-12 for the Big Ten (16 teams) because of a more lucrative TV contract. Thanks to these contracts, the conferences and their members are very profitable, some out-earning NFL clubs. They do not pay their players and the NCAA is exempt from taxes because of its tenuous links with higher education.

This is the new face of college football (and basketball). Athletes can transfer multiple times and sell their names and images, coaches enjoy multimillion-dollar paydays, traditional regional conferences have become mega-conferences, and the football playoffs will be expanded to 12 teams.

Forget tradition, teammates, school loyalty or academic progress since graduation rates of football players at major universities are pathetic.

In reality, have major college football powers become NFL franchises where “student athlete” is an oxymoron?

TONY WHITE

Santa Rosa

Threat to democracy

EDITOR: On Sept. 1, Joe Biden called MAGA Republicans a threat to democracy. In their call to arms, they hope to put an end to liberalism, perhaps forgetting our government was founded by liberals and radicals who recognized the gamble they were taking; failure meant the hangman’s noose.

Beyond a war doomed to failure — just as their Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection failed — MAGA proponents offer a nightmarish vision of America. Their end game is a one-party system with a leader who would reign in power interminably and suppress opposing opinions.

Sound familiar? It should. It’s called fascism.

Biden isn’t playing politics. Nor is he exaggerating the threat of MAGA. He’s pointing out the reality of a country governed by those who no longer believe in our ideals: democracy, freedom of choice, inclusion, social justice, the belief that government can make people’s lives better.

America would emerge from this chaos victorious because MAGA has no concrete ideas, no vision beyond violence, nothing to replace fear and hatred of their fellow countrymen. In the end, MAGA will not make America great again. They can only make us much less for surrendering the dream of America, much less than what our forefathers hoped we’d become.

MICHAEL O’LOONEY

Santa Rosa

A home for Rasta Charlie

EDITOR: Finding a new home for Rasta Charlie should be easy in Santa Rosa. Buy him a broken-down RV and he can live with impunity on any street in the city.

PATRICK IMBIMBO

Santa Rosa

Water system at risk

EDITOR: The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi is front page news. The crisis reveals a clear list of causes: failure to adequately maintain and operate critical public health and safety infrastructure, largely due to failure to adequately provide funds for construction projects long-identified as critically needed to prevent the very crisis Jackson is now facing, largely due to failure of city elected officials to take immediate steps to correct the root causes of the crisis.

So how does Santa Rosa compare? Certainly not due to inadequate funding; Santa Rosa has more than $100 million in the bank, specifically identified for critically needed public health and safety construction projects to protect citizen health and avoid environmental disasters due to failure of the city’s sewer/wastewater treatment system, which is at risk from excessive rain and flooding, and provide adequate water supply and distribution, which is at risk from drastic and ever-increasing wildfires.

What Santa Rosa does have in common with Jackson is failure of city leadership to take immediate corrective action. Does city leadership know about this failure? I know they do. Does city leadership care about this failure? I know they don’t.

BOB HARDER

Windsor

Electric car emissions

EDITOR: Anisa Thompson is right — mining lithium to produce electric vehicle batteries is harmful to the environment (“Electric vehicle myth,” Letters, Wednesday). However, she is wrong to claim that driving an electric vehicle is “just as harmful for the environment” as driving a conventional car. The difference comes from the fact that EV batteries can be discharged and recharged hundreds or even thousands of times. As long as a significant fraction of the electricity to recharge them comes from renewable sources, over the lifetime of a battery it will cause far less carbon dioxide emissions and thus far less global warming and climate disruption than a fossil-fuel powered car.

ROBERT ADLER

Santa Rosa

