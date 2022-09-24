Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Naming local streets

EDITOR: Betz Miller’s Close to Home column about Santa Rosa street names was interesting and a bit humorous but failed to consider how history impacted street names (“A guessing game on local streets,” Sept. 8).

In looking at a 1915 map, North Street ended at Fifth, and what is now Brookwood Avenue was called F Street. F Street continued only a few blocks, ending at Second. Cleveland Avenue’s southern terminus was Tenth, and Wilson Street’s northern terminus was Ninth.

Then, referring to a 1966 map, Marlow Road only went south to College Avenue, and Stony Point Road’s northern end was at West Third Street. Hence the large sweeping diagonal that connects Marlow and Stony Point. Hall Road went no farther east than Fulton Road. Wright Road ended at Hall, requiring a right turn and then a left to go north on Fulton.

So what Miller is seeing is the growth of Santa Rosa in action. Each of the streets she mentioned were situations where Santa Rosa public works connected completely separate streets. Once the streets were connected, why should residents and businesses on either of the original streets be forced to change their addresses?

Viva la difference, and we can learn some history as a bonus.

MARK BURCHILL

Santa Rosa

Creating a danger

EDITOR: So, let me see if I have this right. A bicyclist runs into a bollard (post) at the end of a trail and dies from his injuries (“City to consider removing trail barriers,” Sept. 16). The bicycle community’s answer to prevent this in the future is to remove the post. Following that logic, if, instead of running into the post, the cyclist had run into a pedestrian, then they would call for the removal of all pedestrians.

The post did not jump out in front of the cyclist who was killed. His death, while tragic, was not the fault of the post.

If the posts are removed, it will put many cyclists and pedestrians in danger of injury and/or death if some nut in a car decides to drive down the trail that the posts had blocked.

Cyclists need to pay more attention while riding and avoid all obstacles (pedestrians and posts).

JOHN NORTHEY

Santa Rosa

Firefighting squadron

EDITOR: I’m certain that Terry Yoas’ proposal to have a ready fleet of firefighting aircraft touched the nerves of many who, like me, are living each day fearing another devastating wildfire (“Fighting fires,” Letters, Sunday). I picture an airfield with dozens of tankers and choppers ready for takeoff, with corresponding air traffic control prepared to suspend regular traffic and immediately launch the squadron to surround and suppress a fire. It’s better to be prepared and immediately bombard a fire before it grows out of control. I will advocate for such a program — as will countless others. It will save lives and homes.

CAROL CURRY

Healdsburg

Voting for McDonnell

EDITOR: Two years ago, shortly after the shutdown, my wife and I brought our first child home. Cramped indoors, we ventured outside, finding solace in the wonderful parks that Petaluma offers. We rely on bicycles to enjoy the parks while limiting our impact on traffic. Finding your way across town on foot or bike can be daunting, and not all of Petaluma is bicycle friendly.

I reached out to Councilman Kevin McDonnell and received an invitation from him to discuss cycling and the city’s climate goals in person. He impressed me with his knowledge of the issues with biking in town. It is clear that he is doing all he can to meet climate goals, in part by making biking and walking in town safer and easier. I was also impressed with McDonnell’s willingness and ability to listen to my concerns. Having a council member who is so accessible is a great asset to the community.

I want my son to grow up in a habitable climate and a healthy and safe environment. I will be voting for McDonnell for mayor as he has these same goals for all the families of Petaluma. Kevin McDonnell will be a terrific mayor; please join me in supporting him.

JORDAN CRAIG

Petaluma

Nuclear power dangers

EDITOR: I’ve read more than one letter from Jon Yatabe extolling the wonders of nuclear energy. He sounds like someone who has never heard of the terms half-life, meltdown or spent fuel rods. His enthusiasm is apparently unbridled because it is “clean” by not putting carbon into the air. It only puts radiation into the air, apparently not a problem.

If we lived in a perfect world without human and mechanical failure or terrorists armed to the teeth with AR-15s, I could share some of that enthusiasm. The problem with nuclear power is what happens when it is breached. The results are so devastating and deadly that large areas can become uninhabitable for hundreds of years. Is this what we want for California? Is it worth the risk?

Also, Diablo Canyon could be the most vulnerable nuclear power plant in the world, as it is built on top of known earthquake faults that somehow eluded detection by the “experts” when this boondoggle was built.

TOM LANZONE

Sebastopol

