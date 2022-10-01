Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Light pollution

EDITOR: Assembly Bill 2382 would have helped curb light pollution, a problem not taken seriously enough by people who do not understand how important it is to limit the amount of light released into the environment. Light emitted into night skies is disruptive to migratory birds and can contribute to their deaths because their journeys can be altered or delayed.

In addition, limiting outdoor light would cut energy costsbby reducing unnecessary electricity consumption. If Gov. Gavin Newsom was serious about reducing our carbon footprint, he would never veto such a bill as AB 2382. What was he thinking?

As far as the costs to comply with AB 2382, given the current budget surplus, California should be able to handle compliance with this very important legislation. I hope Newsom reconsiders his position.

CYNTHIA BOYER

Sonoma

Abortion law impacts

EDITOR: Lawrence Lehr writes, “When sperm meets egg, there is a human being” (“Say no to Prop. 1,” Letters, Monday). Yes, there is a human being there, but it’s not the fertilized egg, which is just a single cell with the potential to develop into a human. The human being is the woman within whose womb that cell might develop. Equating the two makes neither moral nor legal sense.

Laws that grant personhood to a fertilized egg — already enacted in Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Oklahoma — erode the rights of women, their health care providers and even family members or friends. All of them become potential criminals for anything that might happen to that cell from the moment of fertilization.

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wants to charge women who violate abortion bans with murder. Doctors and nurses in Texas have to consult with lawyers before providing care or even counseling to pregnant women. A major airline worries about liability if it transports a pregnant woman from Texas to a state where abortion is legal.

Is that how we want to live in California?

ROBERT ADLER

Santa Rosa

A lesson in war

EDITOR: We just re-watched “Dr. Strangelove” (with Peter Sellers in three key roles with three different accents — American, British and German). Maybe Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden should take an hour or two out of their busy schedules to see it. It’s even more relevant today than it was in 1964 when it was made. They might also take a listen to Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) persuasively arguing for peace.

CAROLINE VAUGHAN

Sonoma

Lithium vs. oil

EDITOR: I just have to respond to Anisa Thomsen (“Electric vehicle myth,” Letters, Sept. 14), being an electric car owner myself and acutely aware of the problems with lithium mining and the environment.

Based on current practices, oil drilling, oil sands extraction and fracking are far more harmful to the environment than lithium mining. Most lithium mining is done by pumping water from underground aquifers and letting the water evaporate, then extracting lithium (and other metals) from the brine. The major producers are in Australia, Argentina, Chile and China.

This extraction can have negative environmental impacts. One has to weigh this against the worse impact caused by pumping oil out of the ground, refining it, transporting it to gas stations around the world, then burning it, releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

We are in the midst of the third industrial revolution, and clean renewable energy will be at the forefront. Civilization has never been a static process, where everything just stops evolving and changing.

RON WHITE

Santa Rosa

For SR school bonds

EDITOR: Measures C and G are coming up on November’s ballot. They would raise a significant amount of money for Santa Rosa City Schools for deferred maintenance and, hopefully, supply some new technology.

If anyone is wondering why we need another bond when we just finished spending the last one, they need look no further than school campuses. At my school, we have mold, dry rot, cracked pavement, leaks, broken blinds, etc. The majority of schools are no better. Ask to walk around your child’s school and see for yourself.

The last bond mostly fixed roofs and heating and air conditioning systems, but there’s much more to fix. Districts up and down the state are in the same boat. We desperately need our campuses fixed, deferred maintenance is always costlier than maintenance and, unfortunately, we have a lot of deferred maintenance because there’s rarely enough money to keep up.

Please vote yes on Measures C and G and write to our representatives asking for more money for schools so we can stop having bonds every few years.

MARGARET BUHN

Santa Rosa

