Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Remote failures

EDITOR: Recent reports confirm what many of us suspected: remote learning is not very effective for students. Test scores are way down. We need to accept what did not work, then move toward a renewed focus on basic education in the classroom. The COVID lockdowns and fear that kept schools closed had a huge impact on kids.

Another thing that is becoming clear is the impact of remote medical care. Infant and maternal mortality are up. All-cause adult mortality is higher than expected. Unanticipated deaths at home, with no prior medical diagnosis, are up.

Many are asking if remote medical care, where the provider never touches the patient and does not detect unanticipated problems, could be a significant part of the problem. Just as we can see the connection between remote learning and poor student performance, I believe the same can be said about poor medical outcomes and remote medical visits.

Teachers and health care providers need to see and be in the same room with the individuals they seek to help to have improved outcomes.

DR. JAMES PRETORIUS

Petaluma

Smoke dangers

EDITOR: The next time I hear someone complain about firefighters retiring at age 50 (of which I am one), I will hand them a copy of the Oct. 17 Press Democrat and point out the two articles about how bad smoky environments are for us.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Right woman for the job

EDITOR: I’ve met a lot of candidates and politicians, and Sara Aminzadeh is the rare candidate not running to promote herself but to serve our community and make this place we call home safe, equitable and robust.

Aminzadeh, an environmental attorney, has written policies and passed bills in Sacramento for 15 years. She’s been on the California Coastal Commission for five years and understands our district’s needs. She has the relationships in Sacramento to hit the ground running and is the only candidate holding a statewide position and endorsed by 43 state legislators.

Women’s rights are being dismantled, and women must have a seat at the decision-making table. It’s been 20 years since a woman represented our district. Only 30% of state legislators are women. I’m voting for Aminzadeh because she’s the most qualified candidate and a woman. I’m awed by her work ethic, stamina and grace. Her integrity and strength of character make her the right woman for the job. I’ll be proud to have her represent me.

PATRICIA RAVITZ

Novato

Prop. 1, too extreme

EDITOR: Proposition 1 is unnecessary, as abortion is already legal in California with few restrictions, but it does present serious ramifications. Section 1 of the proposal says “the state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom … which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion.” There is no language addressing any limitations, such as restrictions on late-term abortions or tax funding for such.

If the state cannot “deny” or “interfere” because abortion becomes a constitutional right, and not just a legislative right as it is currently, full-term babies will suffer abortion, something most people are opposed to. We will become a sanctuary state bringing in a flood of abortion seekers who the taxpayers will be forced to pay for. We are already financially stressed as a state.

Exterminating preborn babies in the womb is horrid enough to think about. Forcing taxpayers to pay for this is unconscionable. With the current legal liberty to have an abortion, there should also be personal responsibility. It does not belong to the taxpayer. Please vote no on Proposition 1. It is unnecessary and seriously flawed.

LARRY CARNIGLIA

Kenwood

Missing our connections

EDITOR: It is a supreme irony that while our Nobel Prize scientists confirm the notion that everything in the entire cosmos is “entangled” — that is, related in some way — we earthlings embrace the delusion that we have separate, unique identities that have nothing to do with “others.” This egocentric view does not bode well for the future of humankind.

FRANCISCO H. VAZQUEZ

Windsor

PLAs add value

EDITOR: I disagree with The Press Democrat’s Tuesday editorial (“Keep playing field level on city work”). Instead of encouraging more or better use of project labor agreements, a suggestion is made to experiment with this commonly used and proven method. The editorial asks, “What’s there to lose?” I say look on the front page of the same paper: “Judge rejects guilty plea.” This is about contractor fraud involving 16 survivors of the 2017 Tubbs Fire. Think of a project labor agreement like locking your door. Keep an honest man honest. Let’s keep city projects with proper terms and built on time with project labor agreements.

LARRY SUMMERFIELD

Santa Rosa

