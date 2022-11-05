Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Stand up to antisemitism

EDITOR: A recent letter suggested it’s better to ignore neo-Nazi provocateurs such as Jon Minadeo, rather than drawing more attention to them. Ideally, that would work. However, social media has incited (or revealed) a world in which millions of people believe the lies and conspiracy theories that underlie antisemitism. And celebrities such as Kanye West, Mel Gibson and Kyrie Irving can reach millions of people with their hate speech.

Words, unfortunately, lead to action — whether the attack on the synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, the massacre in Jersey City in 2019 or the hostage-taking in Texas earlier this year by a gunman who believed that Jews ran the government and thus could free an imprisoned al-Qaida operative.

While we can’t prevent antisemitic hate speech, we can ask that our leaders — in government and society — forcefully condemn it, as so many have done with Minadeo and West’s ravings. But that’s just the first step. Our schools need to educate about antisemitism and keep antisemitic content out of ethnic studies courses. And communities can adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism as 27 states — and, just recently, Los Angeles — have done.

MICHAEL HARRIS

Bodega Bay

In for a shock

EDITOR: If people are expecting hard times and uncertainty to abate with today’s Republicans back in power, they’re in for a shock. Societies never work better under fascists. The Soviets made great advances because legions of people, believing in a better life through collectivism, worked together. They were steadily purged away under Josef Stalin and replaced with yes-men and a system, fascist in all but name, based on deceit and mistrust. Look where Vladimir Putin’s Russia is now. Seeing so many Americans lose faith in what we have, and place complete trust in autocrats who want to wreck it, is profoundly frightening and sad.

NATHANIEL SCOBLE

Santa Rosa

Roseland’s young leaders

EDITOR: I write as someone who was born and raised in Roseland. Three of the five seats on the Roseland school board are up for reelection, creating the possibility of a change in its majority. Two of the six candidates are members of the district’s class of 2018. After graduating from Roseland University Prep and pursuing their bachelor’s degrees, they intend to serve the needs and concerns of Roseland’s most historically marginalized members.

Anthony Mendoza and Diana Mondragón Reyes understand the challenges that come with being first-generation, low-income students. They are critical thinkers who focus on using the community’s innate strengths to further educational opportunities. Perhaps the greatest sense of hope comes from knowing that their commitment goes beyond a title. Undoubtedly, they will continue leveraging their respective experiences, preparation and privileges to empower younger generations of our community in their postsecondary endeavors, whatever they may be.

ROCÍO MONDRAGÓN REYES

Sacramento

Housing discrimination

EDITOR: Congratulations on publishing this report of the history of Realtors in California conducting their business with racial prejudice aforethought (“Realtor group laments past role,” Oct. 22). Gosh, banks red line whole neighborhoods and undervalue homes owned by Black people. Gee whiz, Realtors historically support grandfathered legislation that formally discriminates against people of color. Holy cow, more than 90% of the permits in Sonoma for new houses in the past decade are for scarce, expensive houses that purposefully eliminate by income most people of color and workers of all colors from buying here. Oh boy, just because the national average population of Black people is 14% and 4% in Sonoma, this does not mean there’s any racial discrimination via housing practices, right?

Capt. Renault in “Casablanca” — “I’m shocked, shocked to find there’s gambling going on here,” as he pockets his winnings from the roulette wheel.

I guess the question is: Are these practices from Realtors really past practices?

TERRY ROWAN

Santa Rosa

A history lesson

Pete Golis’ Sunday column (“Fight over size of government began here”) was an excellent reminder of our history during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s long presidency. Many young people today may not be aware of his accomplishments during the incredibly difficult times of the Great Depression and World War II. That history is well documented in the Roosevelt Library in the Hudson Valley of New York, a library worth visiting during a family vacation. While FDR’s presidency was not without its controversies, it serves as a reminder that the game of politics can result in benefits for all.

LEONA JUDSON

Sebastopol

