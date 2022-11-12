Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Empowering column

EDITOR: Just a few lines to acknowledge an insightful column by Keinan O’Doherty about Eric McDonell, the young amputee football player from Cardinal Newman High School (“Never die, never quit,” Nov. 4).

I’ve been a right side, below-the-knee amputee for 22 years. I’m now 81. I’ve found that the key to overcoming our “disability” comes down to hard work and a positive focused outlook. McDonell is all of that! He will excel in every aspect of his life. I have nothing but admiration for this young man. He doesn’t have an amputated spirit!

I’ve had the privilege of coaching baseball for the past 16 years — three years at Montgomery High School and 13 years at Santa Rosa Junior College. We (amputees) are only limited by our mindset. Eric McDonnell is living proof of that. Thank you for an empowering and insightful column.

TOMMY FRANCOIS

Santa Rosa

Spraying pesticides

EDITOR: Most city and county agencies in Sonoma County have stopped using Roundup and other synthetic herbicides due to environmental and human health consequences, which have been well documented. Yet Caltrans continues to spray Roundup and other dangerous herbicides along Highways 1, 12 and 116. Last year, they sprayed 746 gallons of 10 dangerous herbicides in Sonoma County.

As a state agency, Caltrans is exempt from local rules and is allowed to spray with far less oversight and fewer environmental precautions than other entities in Sonoma County.

Many of these highways flow through rural communities, directly past the doorsteps of businesses and homes and along bicycle lanes and bus stops. Spraying occurs during the day and on weekends. Caltrans provides no advanced notification.

Our county agencies have shown that this is not necessary and that there are safer practices that work just as well. Caltrans has managed roads in Mendocino and Humboldt counties without synthetic herbicides for more than 30 years. Sonoma County elected officials: please tell Caltrans to do the same here.

PADI SELWYN

Sebastopol

Hospital restrictions

EDITOR: I agree with Dr. James Pretorius (“Remote failures,” Letters, Oct. 29). I tend to be cynical about corporate medicine, but I firmly believe that COVID has allowed hospitals to adopt policies to protect doctors from interacting with patients who can take up lots of time. I was diagnosed with breast cancer and didn’t see my oncologist in person for reassurance and a breast exam until four months later. My first visit was a video appointment. This is wrong.

The visitor policy in my hospital’s emergency department said “absolutely no family members allowed to accompany the patient.” This has resulted in “bounce back” because patients didn’t understand discharge orders or medication issues. No visitors because of fears of COVID. And yet when I was admitted to the emergency department for overnight observation nobody tested me for COVID. So who are they protecting?

DR. CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Put a price on carbon

EDITOR: Hardly a day goes by when we don’t find yet another cost of our refusal to get serious about greenhouse gas emissions. Yet we foolishly stay focused on how costly it would be to make needed changes to avoid the worst scenarios.

Today it’s the price of olive oil due to unprecedented heat and drought in Spain, yesterday (and tomorrow) it’s forest fires and mega floods, i.e. Pakistan and central Europe. Has anyone noticed the increase in their homeowners insurance?

Soon it’s likely to be runaway border security on a global scale due to large-scale crop failures and human deaths due to unlivable temperatures. How much more is that going to cost than making an orderly transition while there’s still time? The price of gas and food will seem like chump change in comparison.

A price on carbon with a border carbon adjustment is the best tool we have. Don’t trust my math, listen to all the living Nobel laureate economists.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

‘Woke capitalism’

EDITOR: On Nov. 3, you published an article about Republicans’ intention, should they take back the House, to investigate “woke capitalism.” This is in reference to companies that prioritize principles of “environmental, social and governance causes,” or ESG as they are commonly referred to. These principles came about as organizations responded to global warming and sought to reduce the impacts some manufacturing practices have on low-income neighborhoods, and account for diversity when creating governing boards.

Apparently, the GOP believes that companies should focus solely on profits. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Kentucky, says that “ESG investment is a cancer within our capital markets,” and he wants the Securities and Exchange Commission to grill chief executives to see if this practice is a fraud on investors. If there is a cancer, it may be that companies are not following ESG practices. If readers want to accuse me of being “woke,” that is an honor I probably don’t deserve, but I will gladly accept.

NOEL J. O’NEILL

Willits

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.