Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Stop spraying

EDITOR: Sonoma County is proud to be a leader in many ways that benefit our quality of life and the environment. Many of our cities no longer use Roundup, or glyphosate, herbicides. However, we're behind on an important aspect of environmental health: Caltrans keeps using many dangerous synthetic chemicals on our roads — hundreds of gallons a year.

This is neither acceptable for the environment and those who are biking to spare the air, reduce traffic, have fun and keep healthy. It's long been common knowledge that these dangerous herbicides are not necessary. There are many non-synthetic chemical solutions. Mendocino and Humboldt Counties got Caltrans stop decades ago. Why is Sonoma County still subjected to it? It is time for Sonoma County to partner with Caltrans to stop this obsolete and dangerous practice.

TARYN OBAID

Petaluma

When lies are accepted

EDITOR: Since the rise of Donald Trump, we live in an age of the normalization of lying. The former president and acolytes like Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and Tucker Carlson routinely lie. When caught, they double down and wink at the base, who are in on the joke. We’re MAGA; we don’t have to tell the truth. It’s the cool part of “owning the libs.” As supporters of the Big Lie, the Republican Party has made lying a badge of fealty to Trump.

I get all that. It’s always been fun to lie. Truth is boring and takes too long to explain. But I wonder, going forward, what are the rules we are to live by?

If we believe political lies, and no longer accept facts, science, history, and elections, is it okay to lie to one’s wife, husband, children? Is it OK for our children to lie to us? Do we believe in the outcome of sporting events, or just when our team wins? Does wearing military gear make alternate facts sound more like real ones? What’s the official line on inconvenient facts like, say, old age and death?

FRED WEISEL

Santa Rosa

Exploring our origins

EDITOR: The Euclid telescope is getting close to launch. Its discoveries are going to supersede all telescopes to date, even the Webb. It is asking the right question: was dark matter already here when the Big Bang occurred? All evidence is that it was, and now we are going to map its distribution. What was the landscape of heaven? If the microwave background was “the face of God,” as posited by the lead scientist on COBE — NASA’s Cosmic Back-ground Explorer — then dark matter is the playpen God started in. I want to live to see first light with Euclid. That is, the first computational result from coordinated observations of the only thing we have in common with dark matter — gravity.

GREGORY SPREHN

Napa

Rapid response

EDITOR: I recently had the unexpected opportunity to witness the Santa Rosa High School response to an on-campus incident.

While I was in a conference with the principal, Kimberly Clissold, and other members of the administration, an unusual rush of students ran by the window in apparent panic. Within seconds, Clissold had contacted her on-campus team, gotten information of what was happening and moved immediately into action and out the door, with speed but without an ounce of alarm.

A shockingly short time later, her voice came over the intercom, calm and in charge, letting the students and teachers know that they were safe and explaining what she knew at that time about what had happened.

I am heartbroken that our students, teachers and administrators have become so vigilant and well trained to respond to emergencies, but I am equally proud and admiring of the response I saw. Our children are in amazing hands. Kudos to Clissold and the Santa Rosa High team.

KENNA LEE

Sebastopol

Welcome results

EDITOR: In spite of my overwhelming desire to see our electorate return to some semblance of sanity via the midterm elections, I, like probably a lot of people, was not comfortable predicting this outcome. But there it is, thank God.

Which makes me very comfortable with a prediction for 2024: Ron DeSantis will be the Republican candidate, Donald Trump will refuse to step back and will run as an independent, drawing millions of MAGA votes away from the party, and the Democrats will waltz into the White House. The only solution for the Republicans is for Trump to disappear. Somehow. Good luck with that.

NATHANIEL ROBERTS

Petaluma

Republican socialists?

EDITOR: Republican representatives in Congress are prepared to investigate and even legislate against corporate prioritizing of environmental, social, and governance issues at the possible expense of maximum profits. (“GOP to investigate ‘woke capitalism,’” Nov. 3). Isn’t this government meddling in corporate decision-making? Isn’t this regulation? Isn’t this socialism? As long as they do no harm, corporations should be free to manage their businesses as they see fit and let stockholders pass judgment. And Republicans should stick to their principles.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

