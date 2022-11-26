Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Disappointing result

EDITOR: That Cloverdale residents have voted to continue the personal use of fireworks in yet another drought year means the common good has lost out to selfish special interests again (“Ban on fireworks heading for defeat,” Wednesday). Thanks to those who wanted to join all the other Sonoma County cities in such a ban. Veterans suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and pets will endure yet another year of terrifying noise, and the threat of fire will be greater for all of us in Cloverdale and the surrounding areas.

SALLY C. EVANS

Cloverdale

Back to basics

EDITOR: The Euclid telescope might help us learn if dark matter predated the Big Bang (“Exploring our origins,” Letters, Nov. 19). What earthly (literally) benefit will we gain from that knowledge? Particle physics and cosmology have reached a point of diminishing returns. Why do we continuously publicize and glamorize such esoterica to an audience that is largely ignorant about the science of ordinary matter and energy? Those principles, formulated in the 19th century, are easy to understand and illustrate. They explain the damage we are doing to our planet and how difficult it will be to repair. Yes, we need more science education — but first things first.

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

Take a closer look

EDITOR: Pete Golis missed an important aspect of the election and ended up reinforcing assumptions and prejudices he decried (“What happens now for the formerly united states,” Nov. 13). Instead of encouraging voter engagement, Golis encouraged us to feel there is no use. Golis was right about some basics: “what was billed as a Republican sweep … became something less.” And it’s true California is something of a one-party echo chamber. But he shifted to castigating the national parties as out of touch — as if the state and national situations are the same thing. Bad logic.

The big takeaway should have been that the electorate affirmed its faith in our system. With few exceptions, election-deniers lost while practical politicians won. This should give us hope. But Golis repeats the stereotypes we’ve been hearing since 2020. The idea that we are so divided that we no longer have common values — that we’re divided on abortion, gun regulation, race, immigration — hooey. If Golis believes we are divided on these things and isn’t just citing another media myth as if it was fact, he should show his data. Last time I looked, as a people we are in remarkable agreement on these things despite the media’s (and the parties’) need to gin up controversies.

I ask that Golis take a second look; he has done better.

RON TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Defining America

EDITORS: Bill Kuziara wrote that the United States is “both a republic and a democracy,” and that we are a democracy “as established by our Constitution” (“Republic and democracy,” Letters, Nov. 17). It sounds lovely to say such a thing, but should I remind everyone that the words “democracy” and “democratic” never appear in our Constitution?

The founders feared democracy. They feared mob rule, or “tyranny of the majority” as John Adams called it. Further, the people do not have the power to elect the president, despite what anyone might tell you. The Electoral College elects the president. Note the word “college” there. The founders didn’t want some common uneducated rabble to be electing a leader who had the potential for dictatorial powers. A certain President Andrew Jackson comes to mind.

So, please, we would all do well to avoid apotheosizing this word “democracy” before we use it too much and it loses all meaning. America isn’t a democracy, it’s a business, and you’re just a consumer.

CADE IMM

Windsor

Double standards

EDITOR: Despite twice-impeached Donald Trump’s payoffs to porn stars, endless tax and business investigations, mishandling of classified documents, never-ending lies that undermine our faith in American institutions and inciting a mob, here he is running for president again. Oh, but Elizabeth Holmes got 11 years for fraud.

The New York Times said critics saw this as an opportunity to send a message to other techies who lie in their quest for success. Apparently, we can’t do the same for Trump. This combination of hypocrisy and misogyny teaches that morals are meaningless, fanciful fabrications that apply only to them. You can lie, cheat and steal if you pay off the right people.

Here’s a fine example: The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mo-hammed bin Salman is granted immunity in the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was kidnapped, tortured and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. According to U.S. intelligence reports, bin Salman approved all this. He was a journalist living in America. Joe, say it isn’t so.

ROY CAMARILLO

Santa Rosa

