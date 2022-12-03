Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Deciding the future

EDITOR: The draft Sonoma County Community Wildfire Protection Plan recommends “robust dialogue on how and where we put new construction and rebuild after fire events to discuss how new or expanded development in (wildland-urban interface) or wildlands might impact local communities, fire districts, and evacuation planning.”

Permit Sonoma and the planning commission recommended a “financially feasible” option of 1,000 homes, a hotel and businesses at Eldridge. I suggested, in my public comments about the wildlife protection plan, that the county and state hold a fire drill with 1,000 cars, trucks and buses to determine if people could safely and quickly evacuate along Arnold Drive to Highway 37, about a 20-minute drive. Also, I suggested they ask insurers if they’d be willing to insure 1,000 new homes at Eldridge for an affordable rate.

The Board of Supervisors will meet Dec. 16 to decide whether to accept the recommendation to build 1,000 homes and ignore the “robust dialogue” they’ve heard during the past few years. The state will ultimately decide whether to pay for and clean up the toxic waste it caused (black mold, asbestos) and the future of 945 acres at Sonoma Developmental Center.

Legitimizing crypto?

EDITOR: Your cryptocurrency editorial reinforces the idea that any cryptocurrency is a legitimate security (“Time to regulate cryptocurrency,” Nov. 23). A security, by definition, must secure something of value. Cryptocurrencies do not secure anything of physical value, and they don't do anything for anyone. The argument that cryptocurrency is money is also bogus. Money, by definition, is a unit of exchange that originates from a securitized debt. There's that word again. Security. Cryptocurrencies are fresh air in a bottle, minus the fresh air, minus the bottle.

Violating the rules

EDITOR: Marisa Endicott’s column on the bureaucratic process crippling Sonoma County’s cannabis industry is misleading (“County growers rack up fees, fines,” Nov. 20). First, growers under the Penalty Relief Program have been allowed to continue while their application is processed. The column points to the recent crop report showing cannabis revenue at $2.4 million an acre per year. Compare this to the wine industry, which is able to thrive on $9,000 per acre. Growers complain about $100,000 in fees and penalties pushing them to the edge. If a grower can’t succeed with such revenue, maybe their business practices need review.

The permitting process is long and difficult. But of the 52 growers who entered the relief program, six had significant problems, one being the column’s poster boy. This grower constructed 40 greenhouses without permits, grew indoors when his application was for outdoors and had workers living in cargo containers. An independent hearing officer ruled against him on all accounts, citing the grower’s self-incriminating testimony as proof.

The answer to how local cannabis growers rack up fees and fines is simple. They egregiously violated health, safety and environmental laws. Next question.

Turn down the heat

EDITOR: The heat wave we experienced in Sonoma County in September brought temperatures of 115 degrees in Santa Rosa. We hunkered down in the coolest part of our house and didn’t venture out for any reason. But your article about heat waves predicts their being 20 times more likely and nearly 10 degrees hotter (“Heat wave study cites warming,” Nov. 26). How will it be if we have temperatures of 125? If we don’t have air conditioning? Or if we have AC but PG&E shuts off the power? What about our neighbors who earn their living working out of doors?

Hello, climate change. We must cut emissions. The state Air Resource Board says we need four times as much rooftop solar to reach carbon neutrality. But the California Public Utilities Commission, in its brain-twisting proposal, wants to make solar far more expensive, a move that would decimate the solar industry and put rooftop solar out of reach for many.

Please urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to prevail upon the CPUC to try again, this time with a sane proposal. Let’s turn down the heat.

Corporate fire claims

EDITOR: Now we know who the pigs at the trough are (“Corporate claims tie up $1.3 billion,” Nov. 27). A corporation is an entity treated as a single fictional person. I ask why these corporations are not being treated as three of the 8,000 claimants of the Fire Victims Trust.

To put this into perspective, $1 billion could pay 1,000 families $1 million each. Or every claimant could receive about $125,000. Our family has received almost nothing after fleeing our home, losing virtually every possession, 4½ years out of our home while insurance paid for two years additional living expenses, and on and on. Every family that lost a home deserves punitive damages.

Come on Fire Victims Trust. Wrap it up. You are failing our family and many others. Each dollar is worth more now than sometime in the future.

