Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Gas-powered monstrosities

EDITOR: It took a while, but we finally figured out that whatever benefit there might be from adding lead to gasoline and paint wasn’t worth the brain damage and cancer deaths, so leaded gas and paint were banned. Gas-powered leaf blowers? What is taking so long?

More damaging to our climate than cars, a deafening sound with eventual hearing impairment, exhaust spewing cancer-causing benzene and formaldehyde, contaminated soil and waterways. For the sake of our workers and neighbors, for the benefit of our children and environment, switch to battery-operated equipment, or better yet get a rake, or best of all leave the colorful leaves on the ground to nourish the earth.

New sales cease after July 1, 2024, but the gas-powered monstrosities will still be allowed, until they eventually all die off, and only then, without them, will we realize how foolish we were.

DAVID CHARP

Santa Rosa

Teachers and debt

EDITOR: Gary McClernan wrote that student loans can be paid back by those who major in accounting, engineering and science but not by those who major in “underwater basket weaving” or social governance (“Loan forgiveness,” Letters, Nov. 21). I ask him, what about education majors? Where do they fit in?

The Petaluma salary schedule from 2021-2022 shows a beginning teacher with a teaching certificate and a bachelor’s degree, plus a fifth year, would make $52,584. Petaluma is a unified district — high school, middle school and elementary school teachers are on the same salary schedule. It also should be noted that a recent posting showed a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment in Petaluma without laundry on site with a monthly rent of $2,650.

California is begging for teachers, and it is easy to see why as it is almost impossible to survive on a teacher’s salary and live in or close to the community where they teach. McClernan’s begrudging student loan forgiveness is shortsighted. I am hoping this awakens his thinking to the other side of the issue of student loan forgiveness.

JUDI ALLEWELT

Petaluma

Aiding Ukrainians

EDITOR: As we shop this holiday season, how about we cut back a buck here, $10 there, then send the savings to Ukraine? There may be people on our gift lists who really don’t need much of anything, and surely there are survivors and refugees of Russia’s savagery who need everything. Any number of humanitarian agencies are struggling to assist beleaguered and suffering Ukrainian children, seniors and others who huddle amid the bombardment or the raw realities of displacement.

I chose UNICEF. No wrapping or bows required.

CHRIS SMITH

Santa Rosa

Random complaints

EDITORS: I would like to suggest that in her leadership role as president of the Republican Women Federated of Santa Rosa, Sandy Metzger’s public voice may be better served promoting the ideals of this organization rather than simply offering random negative comments regarding President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

She may not agree with the policies of Biden or Newson, but she does not seem to offer solutions to issues she finds important. I wish Metzger would offer us something more. Where does she stand on these issues? As leader of the Santa Rosa Republican Women Federated, what would she suggest to address the issues that are important to her?

As a side note, when Metzger was interviewed by the San Francisco Chronicle in November 2020 regarding her role in a 250-plus vehicle pro-Trump convoy from Santa Rosa to Marin City prior to the presidential election, she stated, “We were there just to take a break from our trip down the freeway from Santa Rosa.” Hmm, was that just a little fib?

KAREN BOUDRIE

Petaluma

Not atonement

EDITOR: Not perfect justice. The Catholic Church has deep pockets but has legally separated its local jurisdictions from the church itself. Bishop Robert F. Vasa’s statements reek of political and legal “swirling of the robes” to avoid institutional responsibility for the actions of predatory priests within its ranks. He says, “We can’t undo the wrong. And, we cannot afford to offer that which perhaps strict justice would demand. We are incapable of it.”

When it comes to spiritual responsibility the buck stops with the pope. Legal responsibility has been separated from the pope and placed in parishes. The medieval hierarchy demonstrates it is a sham; it doesn’t work in the modern world. We see the bishop’s almost Trumpish twisting of legal responsibility in asking for forgiveness. What of the moral responsibility to atone for widespread priestly predation? To atone is to provide reparation and compensation in the effort to recreate lost spiritual harmony.

What the church does legally is not atonement. It is use of secular tools to avoid moral responsibility for its institutional behavior. In 1955, 73% of Catholics aged 21-29 attended church weekly. Today the figure is 25%. There is little need to wonder why.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.