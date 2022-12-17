Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Preserve farming

EDITOR: I came into Sonoma County Agriculture about 50 years ago in Alexander valley and my wife’s family has been in Dry Creek Valley for over 100 years. When I started farming, 20 acres supported a family. Now it takes 40-plus. Many buyers have no interest in farming for profit. That’s why the ag element of the county general plan is so important.

The cottage industry needs to be protected so small farmers can produce enough income to sustain themselves, thus preserving open space and farmland. Sonoma County supervisors should support farmers and keep the land bountiful. Dairy, eggs, veggies, cannabis, grapes and all other crops keep our county beautiful and prosperous. Ag tourism fills hotels, rentals, restaurants and wineries.

I would like the supervisors to task the Economic Development Board to consider helping farmers reinvent themselves and keep their farms alive. We need to curb intrusive rules and regulations and develop a cohesive plan for farming to thrive.

The best way to keep open space is keeping agriculture viable. All ag products should be able to be sold direct to the public. The road map is the ag element of the general plan. Please take this into consideration as we develop this beautiful county together.

STEVE SOMMER

Healdsburg

Too much cannabis

EDITOR: Could you please explain why cannabis is always front page news in The Press Democrat? I can think of more important news to cover on your front page. On Sunday and then again on Monday, you featured articles on the cannabis industry. I can’t imagine that a large percentage of your readership considers pot relevant to their daily lives. I know I don’t. But since cannabis unfortunately maintains a presence in our county, at least relegate the industry’s news to the North Bay section where it belongs.

JACQUELINE SCHAEL

Sebastopol

Battling obesity

EDITOR: The U.S. has the most expensive health care system in the world, and yet roughly 30 million Americans have no health insurance. Obesity costs the U.S. health care system $173 billion a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and about 42% of the U.S. population is obese. The population is 332 million. Ergo, around 139 million people in the U.S. are obese. Why not offer all the individuals a reward of $1,000 if they can get their weight down to non-obese levels for at least a year? If every obese person in the U.S. did this, the government would shell out $139 billion, but, considering the benefits in terms of worker productivity, the fact that some people would continue to lose weight and the moderation in costs for the health care system, it would mean that individuals, and the U.S. as a whole, would be in a win-win situation.

CARL MERNER

Holualoa, Hawaii

System is rigged

EDITOR: Do I have this right? The Santa Rosa Catholic Diocese is going to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy — a maneuver that allows businesses to “reorganize” — to insulate itself from further financial settlements to victims of clergy abuse, and the diocese will continue to enjoy tax-free status?

The church’s hierarchy has been demonstrably avaricious, as anyone who has been to the Vatican Museum can attest. By the early 11th century, the church had acquired vast wealth and property, and those acquisitions had become problematic. As Vanderbilt Professor Katherine Crawford has written, local laws often required priests to surrender church property or other assets to their progeny. Because the “laws” of the church were insufficient to halt those transfers, the Vatican mandated clerical celibacy. Never mind that this change was sold to the faithful as part of priests’ calling to emulate the life of Jesus.

How can one not be disgusted by laws that buttress churches and businesses — which, in too many cases, are one and the same — against threats to their wealth and power but provide no safeguards against the ravages of individual bankruptcies, such as those brought about by unpaid medical bills. Indeed, the system is rigged.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

A raking option

EDITOR: It seems gas-powered leaf blowers are getting a lot more pushback recently. With the noise and air pollution they create it comes as no surprise that many are in search of a better alternative. As a suggestion to all those gardeners out there, I would think, as a niche market, there could be considerable demand for a rake alternative to the leaf blower. At perhaps a small surcharge they could offer a manual rake option. With so many small residential lots this could be as little as $40 per month added to their customary charge. An entrepreneur type could advertise this option to existing and new accounts, enhancing his revenues significantly.

STEVE INEICH

Healdsburg

