Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Dangerous streets

EDITOR: I find it quite ironic that The Press Democrat published a letter from Sue Pekarsky Gary concerning the poor street markings in Santa Rosa (“Keeping streets safe,” Tuesday) less than a week before California’s “Freedom to Walk Law,” which allows jaywalking, takes effect on New Year’s Day. Adding to this irony was an article in the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday noting that San Francisco pedestrian deaths are tying a decadeslong high this year.

Why worry about faded crosswalk markings when they don’t matter anymore? Current law encourages drivers to honor crosswalks and intersections with risk of penalties. Likewise for pedestrians. Now it’s a free for all. Perhaps better names for the law are “Freedom to Die” or “Freedom to Sue.”

Time to get a dashcam.

TIM TRAINOR

Santa Rosa

Gender isn’t destiny

EDITOR: Patrick Colford seems to miss the point of the column they criticize as well as the movement the column describes (“Free to be you and me — or not,” Dec. 11). The point of “Free to be Me” was that gender is not destiny.

Although Colford may be right in pointing out that not all creatures in the botanical and biological worlds are bi-gendered, human myopia on the topic is testimony to what is pretty much the truth: the vast majority of humans are born one physical gender or the other. The point of Free to be Me was that being born one or the other need not limit anyone to a predetermined list of actions, self-presentations or choices of love partner. Anyone can do, be, choose anything, the whole menu open to all.

Strangely, some current-day thinking turns that idea on its head, proclaiming that destiny is gender: making one choice over another determines what gender that human is or that they are not gendered at all. But surely all women ought to be able to choose anything, and all men likewise. That I fall in love with another man and prefer books to hotrods doesn’t change my gender. I’m free to live my destiny and yet be a man.

DAVID W. BROWN

Occidental

Constitutional protection

EDITOR: In his Dec. 20 letter, James R. Oglesby suggests that armed America constitutes a “civilian militia” (“The wrong name”). The Second Amendment refers to a “well regulated militia,” but armed America is anything but well regulated, and the thought that a disorganized rabble with a bunch of guns is the only thing standing between “the people” and a tyrannical government is laughable. I’ve always believed that it is our Constitution and the rule of law that serve this purpose. Although they are far from perfect, I have much more faith in our democratic institutions than in Oglesby’s mishmash militia.

BRIAN GEAGAN

Healdsburg

Prop. 64’s failure

EDITOR: You are right that California’s legal marijuana system is a mess, but wrong to blame it on “people who saw profit potential” and not on the state Legislature (“California’s cannabis mess,” editorial, Dec. 18). In fact, marijuana interests had no role in funding or drafting Proposition 64 (if they had, it might have actually turned out to be profitable for them). Proposition 64 was primarily funded by Facebook billionaire Sean Parker and drafted by a team of consultants who had no business interest in cannabis.

The Legislature in fact bears some responsibility for the shortcomings of Proposition 64. Before Proposition 64 passed, it enacted the Medical Marijuana Regulation and Safety Act, which imposed an unduly complicated, unwieldy regulatory structure over the industry. The architects of Proposition 64 perforce adopted this structure and were further influenced by a blue ribbon task force overseen by the lieutenant governor.

Proposition 64 is yet another example of California’s unfortunate penchant for overregulation and over-taxation, which has rendered its government so dysfunctional in recent years.

DALE GIERINGER

Director, California NORML (National Organization for Reform

of Marijuana Laws)

Football vs. soccer

EDITOR: So, 1.2 billion people watched the FIFA World Cup final (“Front page news,” Letters, Dec. 25.) Well, they grew up with the game; equipment is inexpensive; in many countries, nothing more interesting is available.

American football is situational. Each play presents a team with different challenges and decision points (yards to a first down, field position, time remaining, score differential, etc.) Everything can change in an instant. Combine this with amazing athleticism in a very tough, physical game.

Soccer players run back and forth across a huge field. Most of the time, the ball is nowhere near the goal. No wonder scoring is minimal. Boring!

DAVE STEIN

Santa Rosa

