Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

High cost of ‘affordable’

EDITOR: I read your front-page story about the cannery project in Santa Rosa with great interest (“Construction kicks off at former cannery site,” Tuesday) with great interest. As a 29-year resident of this seemingly rudderless city, lost at sea, it’s exciting to finally see some progress in intelligent development.

Developing the area around the SMART station in Railroad Square will go a long way in making Santa Rosa a more livable city. However, as you reported in your story, 129 “affordable” apartments will be built at a cost of $95.2 million. That’s $737,984 per unit in construction costs.

Am I missing something here? Can someone please explain to me what the word affordable means anymore?

KAMRAN AZMOUDEH

Santa Rosa

Heroic efforts

EDITOR: We do not need to like PG&E very much to recognize that the line repair folks are heroes. I live in Sebastopol. My power went out twice Wednesday night, and both times it was back on in about an hour. Working in a cherry-

picker with big electricity in the dark and the rain — that is heroic! Big thanks.

MARIAN McDONALD

Sebastopol

Appreciating Trump

EDITOR: Donald Trump is a genius, and not everyone listening to a genius’ reasoning will understand the logic or accept it, at least at first. It’s OK to not understand at first, and this happens a lot, but many of us do see his genius, and we also greatly appreciate the America First project.

America has been the standard-bearer of freedom in the world or, as Ronald Reagan said, the shining city on a hill. It sheds the light of hope to all, which is fantastic, and Trump wants to protect it. He has done so in many ways too.

And he understands that war is not the way or the best tool to protect Americas freedom and most wars only feed the military-industrial complex’s coffers. Trump was a president of peace. Plus, he has always been a good negotiator and uses that skill as a good diplomat as well. Gen. Sun Tzu would say it is not winning 100 wars that make a good leader, it is winning without any battle at all.

And this is what Trump has done for our country against its enemies foreign and domestic, and only as was necessary.

LIZ HUNTER

Santa Rosa

Leaderless GOP

EDITOR: So, Republicans are back in charge and can’t even select a House speaker. Almost makes you wish for a leader like — oh, I don’t know — maybe Nancy Pelosi?

J. CHRIS KUHN

Santa Rosa

Comparing sports

EDITOR: Dave Stein’s observations seem steeped in cultural foundations all of us bear depending on where we are from and how we grew up (“Football vs. soccer,” Letters, Dec. 31). All sports are games of strategy with varying degrees of dynamics. American football could be seen as the “set piece” version of soccer, but with pads.

Match-play sports are games of exploiting misalignment of the opponent. If you watch well-played soccer through those eyes, what appears to be “boring” kicking back and forth is nothing more than soccer’s version of the running game setting up a play-action pass or the option offense.

The amazing athleticism Stein notes in a very tough, physical game is valid for a multiple of sports — soccer, track and field, hockey, tennis, etc. Most people who watch a sport and enjoy it see this. All are layers enjoyed with maturity of observation.

Golf, baseball and football have all suffered from criticism of being boring, resulting in new rules to induce more scoring, the bias toward hitting home runs vs. batting average, the introduction of a clock.

Stein sincerely praises football, but it is not unique nor superior by any means. Such discussions are why beer was invented.

JOHN HARMON

Santa Rosa

Ending the war

EDITOR: The Press Democrat deserves thanks for printing a commentary by Nicholas Goldberg on Ukraine peace talks in Sunday’s Forum section (“Is it time for Ukraine peace talks?”). Goldberg points out that as much as we sympathize with the Ukrainian people, neither side is “winning,” while the slaughter and destruction continue. Additional comments from Charles Kupchan at the Council on Foreign Relations support efforts to bring the war to an end through compromise.

Vladimir Putin, though truly a wretched character, has stated that Russia is open to negotiations. Can we believe that there can be meaningful negotiations with the current Russian regime? It seems that if negotiations can be started without preconditions, realizing that compromises will need to be made on both sides, Ukraine and the rest of the world would not be in any worse position than we are now.

JOHN LOWRY

Sebastopol

