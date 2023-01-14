Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A reading problem?

EDITOR: I firmly believe that there is a segment of the public that can’t read on a first grade level. Living near Green Valley Road, I had the opportunity to walk down to see Atascadero Creek after the rains. Road closed sign were posted in two places, with caution ribbons across the road. Well, they were across the road but had been ripped down. The road was flooded just west of the bridge.

Several vehicles drove down but had enough sense to turn around on the narrow country road, causing an interesting tangle. But, one pickup tried to go through, only to stall. Two men on quads were driving through the water. No helmets, of course. We pedestrians got a few chuckles watching.

What is it about “road closed” that people don’t understand? Perhaps I’m correct: they can’t read on a first grade level.

FLORA HALUZAK

Sebastopol

A Pyrrhic victory

EDITOR: Kevin McCarthy’s win is a Pyrrhic victory, achieved at great cost to his country and his own party.

CAROLE ROBISON

Santa Rosa

Gutting solar incentives

EDITOR: California utility regulators recently approved lowering the price utilities pay for excess solar power, citing equity reasons. They lowered the price so much that it nullifies it as an incentive. A homeowner purchasing rooftop solar can recoup the investment in five-six years. The new incentive extends it to 12-plus years. Similar actions in other states, like Nevada and Arizona, killed the sale of rooftop solar and the industry. California utility regulators did it anyway.

California’s stated goals is more dependence on green energy. The mystery then is why did regulators, the governor, etc., effectively eliminate the incentive to buy rooftop solar? The fact they think the current price for power is too high is irrelevant. It’s there as an incentive to meet stated goals, and it has clearly worked. Why is there no replacement, like state tax breaks?

Additionally, solar customers have lower electric bills because the payment for extra power comes off the bill. It does not create an inequity. You do not have to gut the incentive to buy rooftop solar and destroy the industry and its jobs to fix the appearance of one. What the heck is going on?

MICHAEL CANAR

Santa Rosa

Investigation needed

EDITOR: Why did Rep. George Santos, R-New York, lie about almost everything he presented to voters? How does a person present a false resume to get votes and not face an investigation for defrauding the voters?

How many lies and misrepresentations, how much misinformation must voters put up with before law enforcement calls it fraud and protects voters and citizens? When will the degradation of our elections and democracy stop? How has the county prosecutor, city attorney, mayor of New York or state of New York not investigated the extent of his misrepresentations and prosecuted him for defrauding voters? Why don’t people who were fooled sue in civil court? He chose lies for each group of voters to get their votes. He swindled the people of New York to get elected.

If a person decides to falsely put a sign up saying they are a doctor, that is a crime. They most often find themselves in court being prosecuted.

I guess in New York, where I was born and lived much of my life, George Santos is presidential material with a future in politics.

DAVID POLLIN

Willits

Money squandered

EDITOR: Reading the article regarding the trail project along Colgan Creek in Santa Rosa gave me pause to think (“Trail project makes its final push,” Jan. 4). How long will it be before it is covered with campers, tents, garbage piles, etc.? I give it three months. April 1 could be the beginning of the siege, and the exploring citizenry will stay away. More money squandered.

MILT SPINNAKER

Rohnert Park

Few signs of genius

EDITOR: After reading Liz Hunter’s letter of appreciation for Donald Trump, I checked on the definition of a genius, which is: intellectual ability and creative productivity (“Appreciating Trump,” Jan. 7). We didn’t see much of that in the four years he was in office, unless she was referring to nonstop rallies for the gratification his ego required. As for his being a president of peace, one needs only to reflect on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection he orchestrated, which caused death and destruction in our capital. Removing classified government documents upon leaving the White House leaves one to wonder which of our foreign enemies he planned to share them with, or if he planned to sell them to the highest bidder. Methinks she and Trump share the delusion that unfortunately still pervades MAGA Republicans.

ROSE KOSTIUK NOWAK

Petaluma

