Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A dream for Windsor

EDITOR: I had a dream. Windsor had a downtown art movie theater that also served as an entertainment venue and small convention center. There were nice new ethnic restaurants, including a French one, and three boutique hotels with rooftop bars mitigating taxes while hosting music nightly.

Our outdoor community pool was heated and well-staffed, but best of all, Donald Trump and Joe Biden were barred from seeking future political positions and a much more youthful Congress passed legislation making voting as mandatory as taxes and installing term limits for all politicians — even our local ones.

Windsor was a happening place for walking and people-watching. The SMART train brought tourists and took residents to San Francisco, returning to Windsor by midnight, bringing smiling faces back to town for taxis home.

Then I awoke and turned on the TV as torrents of rain fell and I saw flooding, politicians arguing, Highway 101 backed up, raging threats of war, ugly climate change worldwide and more mass shootings in our country. I went immediately back to bed.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

Climate warnings

EDITOR: How many devastating and deadly floods and fires will it take to wake up holdout climate change deniers like John Jobs (“Fomenting fear,” Letters, Monday)? Jobs repeats the meme that “as recently as the early 1970s, so-called experts were predicting a deep freeze.” The truth is that as early as the 1970s climatologists were warning about global warming.

In fact, as a recent article in the journal Science detailed, the U.S. oil and gas industry knew about the risks of global warming in the 1950s, and by 1977 Exxon’s own researchers had accurately predicted and modeled the global warming and “dramatic environmental effects” that we’re now experiencing.

The good news that Jobs is looking for is that much of the technology to mitigate climate change exists. What’s lacking so far is enough public awareness and urgency to generate the political will to make the necessary changes.

ROBERT ADLER

Santa Rosa

Pollution, not art

EDITOR: It is perfect timing, if not past time, for the Bay Bridge’s lights to go dark (“Bay Bridge’s light art at risk of going dark,” Jan. 13). After reading about how light pollution wreaks havoc on nature — birds, mammals, vegetation — I say these lights are not “art” but pollution. The less night light (including the bird-killing 9/11 memorial light beams into migration paths) the better for all of us.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

SMART ‘fiasco’

EDITOR: No one ever, ever could have predicted that the SMART railroad line, which runs through the lowest points in two counties, right across bay wetlands, could possibly find itself unable to run its trains on time due to flooded tracks.

No one ever, ever could have predicted that a fixed rail line, at some point, might not be the best choice for a route subject to flooding, fires and earthquakes, or that greatly improved bus service would provide flexibility at a far lower cost.

No one ever, ever could have predicted that the minuscule sales tax that voters were willing to approve to build/rehabilitate the initial SMART line would be insufficient for the advertised length of the service area.

No one ever, ever could have predicted that the price per passenger trip would far exceed the estimates put forth by SMART proponents.

So, because no one ever, ever pointed this out, SMART is now drowning — in water and debt. Oh, but I’m wrong. There was a whole group of people, including at least one economist, who told SMART and the public that this line was a fiasco in waiting.

No one listened.

JEAN ARNOLD

Mendocino

GOP’s deficit spending

EDITOR: In your Wednesday editorial, you pointed out that Republicans opposed a lot of the spending that our government is engaging in (“Looming debt ceiling requires compromise”). This is correct. But you made it sound like this spending was the cause of our debt. Let me point out that Lyndon B. Johnson balanced the budget in spite of his big spending. Budget deficits got huge under Ronald Reagan when gigantic tax cuts for the rich were enacted without spending cuts. Bill Clinton not only balanced the budget but was actually paying down debt until George W. Bush was elected and enacted huge tax cuts for the rich without reducing spending. Barack Obama reduced the deficit every year he was in office except one. Donald Trump enacted huge tax cuts for the rich without cutting spending. Joe Biden has been reducing the deficit. There is a pattern here. Let’s look at the whole picture.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.