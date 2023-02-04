Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A cultural failure

EDITOR: The culture that leads to three people choosing to ignore a loaded handgun in a child’s backpack is the source of the shootings problem (“School told three times 6-year-old had gun,” Jan. 26). Kids play with guns and become hoodlums unchecked. We’re supposed to guide our children. What’s in the mind of a person who saw that weapon and didn’t freak out?

GREGORY SPREHN

Napa

Solve problems first

EDITOR: Annexation (“Annexation options on the table,” Wednesday)? The city of Santa Rosa isn’t taking care of the infrastructure it has. Drive down any street — Sonoma Avenue, Montgomery Drive, Fourth Street, Santa Rosa Avenue, College Avenue — and you’ll see evidence of decades of neglected infrastructure. Crumbling streets and neglected medians. Imagine the condition of what we can’t see. Let’s fix what we have before taking on more. Turn the page and read about Sonoma County supervisors considering funding new offices with deferred maintenance dollars (“Plan for new offices advances,”). What sense does that make?

JERE JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Taxing tax refunds

EDITOR: There has been a lot of news reporting on thieves draining the funds from Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. Now the IRS wants to get in on the action. According to the Franchise Tax Board, the Middle Class Tax Refund is not taxable for California state income tax purposes, but it may be considered federal income.

For that reason, the state is sending 1099-MISC forms to anyone who received a payment of $600 or more. Income reported on a 1099-MISC form needs to reported on your federal income tax return.

If your refund payment was less than $600 you are not off the hook. Even if you don’t receive a 1099-MISC, the income is still reportable. Don’t ignore these payments at tax time, and consult your tax professional for further information.

The Middle Class Tax Refunds could have been structured to be tax-free, as was the case in other states. This is another example of a politically motivated program rushed out of Sacramento that was not well thought out.

KURT DUNPHY

Santa Rosa

The real demons

EDITOR: Without saying so obviously, Matt Heath railed against the secret murderers lurking in our community, who, according to his logic, are now by virtue of Proposition 1 set to abort babies up to the very day prior to their birth (“Where does life begin?” Letters, Jan. 22). Since those who request termination of unwanted or enforced pregnancies are pregnant mothers, we can be sure who he believes our community needs to be protected from. As a Sonoma County physician, I am grateful to Heath for alerting us all to this Proposition 1 enabled public health menace, i.e., moms.

Since Heath’s letter was published there have been multiple mass murders of citizens in California, whose families now have to deal with a mountain of grief from the unspeakable and unjustifiable death of a loved one.

Maybe the women related to Heath can help him straighten his twisted logic so we can focus on the real demon in our community, which is ease of access to guns whose only purpose is to enable the killing of multiple human beings in very short periods of time. Last I looked all the mass murderers I have read about are men.

DR. PETER V. MADILL

Bodega

Stop the hate

EDITOR: It’s time for an antisemitism resolution to be adopted by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. A widening circle of synagogues and social service organizations has coalesced around this need. Hate speech and violence are on the rise nationally. We have seen a 27% increase in hate propaganda and a whopping 127% increase in violent assaults against Jewish people. In California, antisemitic incidents are increasing at a rate greater than the national average. These actions are fueled by propaganda carried in the press and social media.

Numerous antisemitic events have been reported across the Bay Area, including in Sonoma County. Hate groups have also targeted LBGTQ+, Asian American Pacific Islander and Black communities. One of the most virulent hate groups spreading antisemitic propaganda is located right here — the Goyim Defense League.

Given this national to local context, it’s essential that we take a strong stand against antisemitism and all forms of hate speech. Not only are we not immune to antisemitism, this is a location where antisemitism networks register their businesses of hate. Last year, Marin County adopted such a resolution. Contact the Board of Supervisors and your religious, civic and civil rights organizations. It’s time to stop the hate.

SANDRA ANFANG

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.