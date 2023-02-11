Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Misused land

EDITOR: Imagine if a private developer bought 55 acres in the middle of Petaluma. Would he dare appear before the City Council and say: For 365 days a year, I will use the property for airport parking. For four months of the year, I will use the property one day a week for stock car racing. For five days in the spring, and maybe five days in the winter, I will use it for carnival rides. He would be laughed out of the council chambers and ridiculed in the local press. Yet that is what the current owner, the city of Petaluma, has allowed to occur. I hope the city takes full control of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds property and re-imagines appropriate use of this valuable land in the center of town. With the urban growth boundaries limiting our ability to grow our footprint, it is essential that we use our existing land efficiently to meet our current and future needs.

BOB HESSE

Sonoma

Balloon recovery

EDITOR: Flying at higher than 60,000 feet over our country was a brash endeavor for the Chinese government. Helicopters can fly at about 10,000 feet. Our government’s first take was to shoot it down. (Which is not uncommon for our military). I believe our country has some of the most brilliant scientists and advanced military technology in the world. My goal would have been to try to bring down the balloon without damage. Shooting it down with an F-22 fighter plane using a Sidewinder missile was overkill. Now we are trying to recover the pieces and figure out exactly what the balloon was equipped with.

If we could have recovered the balloon before it was blown to smithereens, we could have done a complete evaluation (possibly stole some of their technology) and then returned it to them as a good will gesture. But hindsight is always 2020.

KEN SOLBAKKEN

Santa Rosa

McCarthy’s ‘Odyssey’

EDITOR: House Speaker Kevin McCarty’s journey to raising the debt ceiling will be four months but seem like 10 years. As a modern Odysseus he will face mutinous followers, capricious gods (sending angry tweets), Circe (Marjorie Taylor Greene) whispering in his ear. He will deal with unyielding rulers who want to continue their reign and other hazards worse than Scylla and Charybdis. He will learn to walk on eggshells since any representative can call for his ouster. Let’s give this modern Odysseus our support because if the debt ceiling is not raised it will be a disaster for every American. Odysseus won in the end, McCarthy must do the same.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Perpetual ignorance

EDITOR: Again and again, we fight a civil war for justice and basic rights of life and liberty not to be denied because of skin color. If it’s not the color of skin, it’s the choice of religion or beliefs or the gender we’re born with. There’s no sense to it, no reason, no cause except our ignorance and propensity for hate and violence.

We blindly destroy one another, take the lives of millions of any age, practically anywhere and still, still, we have not learned if not love, then simple tolerance and respect for all beings.

I came into this life at a time the world was at war, the carnage incomprehensible; from babies to the aged, none were spared. From the caldrons of the camps to the battlefields, cities and nations destroyed. And why? No reason really. Ignorance, hatred and fear ruled the day, and so it continues with us, day after day, year after year, and where it ends nobody knows.

I contend that at the root of our insane actions, from the Native American genocide to the police murder of Tyre Nichols, for no reason, it is ignorance and the cognizant insistence not to correct it that drives this perpetual madness. The epitaph of humankind?

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

Israeli settlements

EDITOR: It was nice to see an article portraying the intimidation, aggression and terror perpetrated against Palestinians in the West Bank (Palestine proper) by Israeli settlers living there illegally (“Trying, trying again,” Sunday). However, the article was light on details about what a settler is — a settler in the West Bank is an invader in someone else’s territory. “Settler activist” is an absurd title that tries to dignify a brutal system. Would you print “apartheid activist”? How about “pro-racism activist”? Most civilian settlers are armed and live in Jewish-only enclaves, usually built on fortified hilltops that now occupy huge tracts of land in the West Bank.

This is Israeli settlement. This is apartheid.

LUIGI PETRIGH-DOVE

Petaluma

