Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Keep the music playing

EDITOR: I am writing to express my support for regional music venues and the crucial role they play in promoting local, national and international talent. Local venues, such as the Green Center, Santa Rosa Symphony, Healdsburg Jazz and Redwood Arts Council, to name a few, provide a platform for artists to showcase their talents and connect with audiences, while offering unique and intimate experiences for fans.

However, regional music venues are facing numerous challenges, including competition from larger venues and the impact of the pandemic on the entertainment industry. This has resulted in many venues struggling to remain open. It is important to recognize the cultural and economic value of regional music venues and take action to support them. I urge our community to support regional music venues and the arts in general.

Whether it’s by attending shows with friends, making a donation or advocating for funding, we must do what we can to ensure that these cultural institutions survive and thrive. Regional music venues are essential for preserving the cultural fabric of our communities and providing opportunities for artists to succeed. They are also a source of economic growth, generating jobs and supporting local businesses.

BRUCE DZIEZA

Sebastopol

Pension divestment

EDITOR: The Feb. 10 guest editorial from the Orange County was a dire warning to avoid policy “interference” by divesting pension funds from fossil fuels (“Keep politics out of state pension funds’ portfolios”). It told us that when we try to pass legislation to keep money from pensions out of big fuel companies’ hands, we will be sorry. We will have to pay for the “losses,” because we’re responsible for the promised pensions.

As a pension recipient, I’ve tried everything from within the organization to encourage divestment, e.g., attending board meetings and workshops. Although their mission is to protect our pensions, they won’t make changes in our and our students’ best interest. They plan divestment by 2050. Where will we be by then in this climate disruption? They cannot lift their eyes from the ledger to see that we are burning and flooding the earth now.

The editorial referred to fiscal losses when we divested from tobacco. Seriously, have you seen someone with COPD or lung cancer try to breathe? Sometimes the people have to legislate the change. The pension administrators have a job to do, but we the people do, too. Support SB 252. It makes more money/sense in the long run.

CYNTHIA DICKINSON

Sebastopol

Nonmonetary costs

EDITOR: Robert Saunders breaks down the billed cost of natural gas vs. electricity for heating and cooking, but he makes a significant category error by only counting the direct cost paid by the end user (“Comparing costs,” Letters, Feb. 10). The true costs of climate change include those related to human injuries, illnesses and deaths, as well as damage to infrastructure, from increasingly powerful storms, heat waves, fires and drought. Those costs won’t appear on your PG&E bill; rather, they are borne by all of society.

Solar power now costs in the range of 6 cents to 8 cents per kilowatt-hour, in comparison to PG&E’s price of 32 cents per kWh as quoted by Saunders. And solar power, unlike fossil fuel consumption, will not worsen climate change. Even with higher upfront costs (for which there are significant tax incentives available), solar power is not only cheaper, it doesn’t accelerate the changes in the climate in which we all live.

MICHAEL HARRIS

Bodega Bay

Gas appliances

EDITOR: Reports show natural gas appliances leak unhealthy amounts of methane. Arguments against making a change spring up like grass after the rain (as they did with more efficient light bulbs and low-flush toilets). But let’s keep clear-eyed here. One claim I read repeatedly is wrong. If the electricity goes off, reliance on natural gas is not going to keep you warm. Gas-powered appliances — in my experience — require electricity to turn on. You can look it up.

MARY MINTON

Sonoma

Another encampment

EDITOR: My heart goes out to homeless people. I know it is a complex problem. However, I rode my bike between Santa Rosa and Sebastopol on Sunday and counted nearly 50 tents. Are we again going to let an encampment take our public spaces? Are we again going to spend thousands of dollars to clean up the mess? Are we again going to have the residents of Sonoma County wonder why the parks organization is doing a lousy job. This is becoming an embarrassment, a tragedy and a really bad joke about government. Please fix it before I have to pay more to clean it up.

EDDIE FLAYER

Santa Rosa

