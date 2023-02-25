Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Unfriendly to dogs

EDITOR: There are more dogs in the U.S. (76 million) than children under 18 (73 million), yet Sonoma County is the least dog friendly county. Residents complain that even leashed dogs should be disallowed on Bodega Head and other Sonoma beaches.

Having lived in San Francisco and spent a lot of time on beaches in San Mateo and Marin counties with off-leash dogs, I ponder why Sonoma County has so few off-leash parks and beaches. There is a small one at low tide at Doran Park, and residents illegally go off leash to toss balls on other remote beaches, but many Sonoma dog owners drive to Dillon Beach, the north end of Stinson Beach or Bolinas for recreation.

Healthy dogs need to run and fetch. Locking them up behind fences causes dogs to default into guard dog syndrome. They bark at passersby, and some become aggressive. They become maladjusted with lack of stimulating human interaction. Canine domestication began 10,000 years before the domestication of horses, yet Sonoma County has an 850-acre park (Shiloh) just for horses — leashed or unleashed dogs not welcome.

DAVE HEVENTHAL

Windsor

Building plans

EDITOR: A Feb. 13 article cited many reasons for Sonoma County’s diminished population, which apparently has been occurring over the previous five years (“Population keeps falling”). One of the major reasons cited for leaving our area was inadequate affordable housing. Supervisor Chris Coursey has called for more affordable housing to hold on to our working age population, so important to small businesses.

A Feb. 14 article reported that Santa Rosa has had a housing boom lately, and the long-term plan calls for adding 24,000 new homes by 2050 (“City unveils housing plan”). The city had authorized 1,404 new housing permits in 2021, the most since 2005, and not including those for replacing burned homes. Almost none of these permits were for affordable housing for low-income people, the supposed reason for the building boom.

The state has demanded plans for 4,685 units (not required to be built, but just planned). Yet the housing element now under review anticipates 7,029 units over the next eight years. Plans included requirements for streamlining permits. It appears that the city will build first and implement plans to address extreme drought after all the units are built. Water supplies should come first. And will this housing be earthquake proof and fireproof?

BRENDA ADELMAN

Russian River Watershed Protection Committee

SR rail crossing

EDITOR: The California Public Utilities Commission has exclusive authority over the safety of rail crossings. A March 2 community meeting to discuss “an alternate proposal for a bridge crossing” over the SMART tracks on Jennings Avenue (“City seeks feedback on bridge,” Feb. 18) seems yet another ploy in SMART’s continuing effort to challenge and subvert that authority.

In 2016, after considerable study, including input from the public as well as the Santa Rosa City Council, the CPUC ruled unequivocally against an overcrossing, citing numerous compelling considerations, and approved an at-grade crossing. The CPUC has since upheld that approval four more times, even over SMART’s objections that it would be unsafe.

It’s also unclear who in our city government is cooperating with SMART in ignoring the CPUC’s rulings, nor why. I may have missed it, but I find no record in the City Council meeting minutes of discussion or consent to this action.

Meanwhile, thanks to SMART’s stalling, chain link fences at the tracks still divide our neighborhood, forcing pedestrians and bicyclists onto a 15- to 20-minute detour, and the cost for building the crossing has gone up. We need SMART to build the approved at-grade crossing.

JOHANNA JAMES

Santa Rosa

Fox’s Jan. 6 video deal

EDITOR: Speaker Kevin McCarthy needs to be held to account. Releasing Capitol security video from Jan. 6, 2021, to a select, very biased media source is a travesty and shows a lack of good faith to every American.

The reason for those cameras is to protect America’s foremost democratic institution from terror and insurrection, foreign or domestic. By this action, McCarthy undermines our fragile and polarized nation. The result I fear is that media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s most flagrant propagandists will attempt to whitewash the horrific events of that infamous day. That serves only the interests of those who find no common ground for “brotherhood from sea to shining sea” in this country.

McCarthy says that “sunshine lets everybody make their own judgment,” yet he is now fundraising on the move. I do not believe we’ll get any neutral editing from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. This is a truly bad day for unity in America, if not for sanity in our leadership.

DAVID MOORE

Petaluma

