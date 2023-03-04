Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Making schools safe

EDITOR: I know about the text every parent fears. Only there were no cellphones on April 20, 1999. I waited from 11:19 a.m. until 3 p.m. while 12 students and one teacher were shot dead and 24 more injured at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. I was beside myself with panic, anticipated grief, anger and shock. I’m still able to feel those emotions.

I was a very lucky parent. My son came home. He told me about being in lockdown at a nearby high school and being sitting ducks in their classrooms for hours. His frustration was palpable. He was angry about being put in that vulnerable position.

It’s time to do more. Thoughts and prayers were a beginning, but children and parents need more prevention than passivity. What about more screening or a community force with police who have de-escalation training and social workers to defuse violence?

Santa Rosa school board members Omar Medina was quoted saying that “metal detectors have the effect of making school feel like a prison” (“Concerns over safety, lack of resource officers,” March 2). Medina was a leading voice in removing school resource officers from Santa Rosa campuses. The slain 16-year-old might be alive if the knife that killed that student had been confiscated.

I don’t feel like the plane I’m boarding is like a prison after going through security.

Let’s demand more.

ANNA MITSUNAGA

Rohnert Park

Promises to Roseland

EDITOR: American Rescue Plan funding for infrastructure should be used to rebuild Roseland Village and the Sebastopol Road commercial corridor. Rebuilding should include the community center and library branch promised at Roseland Village. Over 15 years ago, promises were made to secure residents’ support for the proposed redevelopment project on Sebastopol Road. So far nothing positive has come out of those hollow government promises.

Local government has not helped with a new Roseland Boys and Girls Club being built by Gallaher Construction. This is the best thing to happen to Roseland in over 50 years. Now is the time to save our Burbank Avenue fire station while keeping a Roseland library on Sebastopol Road, as we were promised. Enough of these bait-and-switch tactics by elected officials and the mendacious mismanagers in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County local government. Their plans have been a curse upon Roseland.

Fund the Roseland Village Community Center and library branch with needed infrastructure improvements to make these a reality.

DUANE DE WITT

Santa Rosa

Inept Biden

EDITOR: So, President Joe Biden congratulates himself for shooting down a Chinese spy balloon after the balloon spent eight days traversing the continental U.S. Then he shot down three more balloons without first identifying them. Who does that? Just another inept blunder by this administration. Good grief, no wonder China and Russia are feeling their oats.

Now he is promising Ukraine billions more to protect their border while ignoring ours. You think maybe the town of East Palestine, Ohio, could use some of that cash? Does he not have sympathy for their plight?

You ever hear of those guys who try to talk a good game, even feigning outrage from time to time to try to get their point across? It’s so painful to watch.

Does anyone really feel confident that Biden is capable if and when China decides to really get aggressive? Where are the attempts at diplomacy during this proxy war with Russia? Diplomacy was a strong suit of the Trump administration. He adopted Ronald Reagan’s “peace through strength” doctrine. But also the wisdom to stand up to the military-industrial complex. Trump was always America first. Biden? Pathetic.

T.K. McDONALD

Santa Rosa

Vineyard workers

EDITOR: The feel-good story of the week has the Sonoma County Winegrowers and Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation rewarding vineyard workers for their hard work (“Worker earns highest honor,” Feb. 26). Certainly, they are folks deserving of such honors. But maybe The Press Democrat could dig a little deeper.

Did the vineyard employee of the year make enough to buy a house in Sonoma County? Send his kids to college? Can he and his partner afford to retire here or anywhere? How are his co-workers fairing economically? Do they have protection from smoke during wildfires?

The wine culture of the North Bay is a wonderful thing, but can it withstand the light of day? Are we afraid to look under the rug?

MICHAEL GILLOGLY

Santa Rosa

An incomplete count

EDITOR: I don’t see the point of continuing to publish the number of COVID cases reported in the county. I know several people, including myself and my husband, who have had the virus. No one has reported it to any agency. The numbers reported in the paper do not reflect the real number of infections in Sonoma County.

MARYANN LAUGHLIN

Santa Rosa

