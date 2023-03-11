Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Two sides to the story

EDITOR: There is no good way to lose a 16-year-old. That is a given. Two juniors burst into a freshman’s class at Montgomery High School and attacked him. The freshman responded, lethally, with a knife he was not supposed to have. There are two sides to this story, and so far I have seen only one in The Press Democrat. Two against one. Older against younger. Intruders in the freshman’s class. There is plenty of blame to go around.

I was bullied for years in school. I never had the courage to respond because I was a victimized girl in the 1950s. I understand the idea that I have to do it myself because no one else will protect me. I am old now and the scars I bear from those days still pain me.

There are two sides to this story. Please give us the perspective of both.

MARIAN McDONALD

Sebastopol

Emergency camps

EDITOR: During the Feb. 27 online community meeting about homeless encampments on county property, Supervisor Susan Gorin brought up a great point. She reminded Santa Rosa citizens that the original reason for the establishment of the Los Guilicos Shelter Village was the need to relocate the Joe Rodota Trail encampment that had grown to over 200 people in 2019.

At the end of the meeting, there were over 200 unanswered questions regarding utilizing the Veteran’s Memorial Building parking lot. As a veteran and user of this facility, I oppose the use of this area and feel there are more accessible services for at-risk individuals near the Russell Avenue site adjacent to the county government complex.

The supervisors consider this an emergency even though this is a recurring problem. What makes them think the bike trail encampment is not going to return after being removed yet again? The supervisors are once again merely reacting to a situation instead of planning a longer-term solution. After another couple of years, where is the next trail encampment going to be moved to? I doubt it will be near any of the supervisors’ homes.

MARK KIRBY

Santa Rosa

Broken treaties

EDITOR: Before we consider reparations to anyone, let us insist on living up to our treaty obligations to Native Americans.

LINDSAY M. MICKLES

Petaluma

Bring officers back

EDITOR: I am angry and ashamed. Angry that the Santa Rosa Board of Education caved to a community activist, school board member Omar Medina, who spearheaded the effort to have school resource officers removed. Even more angry the Board of Education failed to follow the recommendation of its own community committee to return some form of the program on school campuses.

I am ashamed I remained quiet out of concern for being labeled something other than pro child safety while Medina gathered approximately 1,300 signatures to present to the Board of Education in furtherance of his anti-police position.

There are 11,104 middle and high school students in our school district. I imagine there was a like number of students enrolled at the time of Medina’s campaign. Why did the parents of the other 9,800 students not express their concerns? Were they worried about being labeled something other than pro child safety?

Let the Board of Education listen to our children’s teachers and the so-far silent majority of parents who favor returning school resource officers to school campuses. Our students deserve to be safe while learning.

JOHN R. NOBLE

Santa Rosa

Print COVID count

EDITOR: In response to the suggestion that you no longer publish the number of COVID cases reported in Sonoma County (“A incomplete count,” Letters, Monday), I have a sincere request. Please print the procedures for people to report COVID cases to county health, since it appears to have escaped some of our residents the how and why of reporting verified cases. Should readers not want to read a count of cases, they can ignore the information, just like I do the horoscope and sports stats.

While it is no surprise to me that the count is imperfect and will probably always be, I rely on the information to guide my daily interactions with my neighbors here in Sonoma County. While I’m sure I could find the information online, I see no reason for disinterest or distrust of the statistics to dictate its exclusion in our daily newspaper.

COVID-19 is ever-changing, and the need for continued education is not over.

CHRISTI DAVIS

Santa Rosa

