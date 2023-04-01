Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Gun violence’s toll on kids

EDITOR: The light upon the hill, which we love to think shines for the world from our capital, referring to American progress as an example of freedom and democratic hopes and values to oppressed countries, has begun to flicker out. It is hard to tell if it exists anymore. Since Jan. 1, guns have killed at least 404 American children. More are dying from gun violence than from highway accidents. So far this year alone, 303 have fallen from mass shootings, including on Monday three 9-year-olds in Nashville.

None of these facts make any difference to those in Congress with bloodied hands who serve the gunmakers, the National Rifle Association and themselves. Just tiny steps forward are possible. Better mental health care. Every day somewhere in the land of the free, the home of the brave, deadly assault guns are produced in massive numbers. Guns, like the ones used at Nashville’s Covenant School, come ready-made to murder.

The light may be replenished first by state actions, not by this frozen Congress, and from sources not yet evident.

FRANK H. BAUMGARDNER, III

Santa Rosa

Trump indictment

EDITOR: Congratulations to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He has indicted a former president and introduced the era of Soviet-style political show trials to the American justice system. Will it be worth the mug shot of former President Donald Trump to subvert the American political system? Beware, because now whatever political party is in the majority may not just defeat its opponents; it can destroy them and send them to jail.

Justice should not be blind to political manipulation. Our current president is up to his ears with documents improperly stowed in numerous locations, yet he seems to escape serious scrutiny. Bragg’s New York is awash in crime, yet he devotes precious resources to prosecuting/persecuting Trump. If Trump’s liberty is meaningless, all of our liberties are meaningless.

JUNE KEEFER

Santa Rosa

Systemic racism

EDITOR: In Gayle Kozlowski, we have another person using the escape clause of what happened in the past is not the white people of today’s fault (“Enough of ‘woke,’ ” Letters, March 26). What these people prefer to keep themselves blind to, though it has been proven to exist in so many ways, is that systemic racism continues to this day, and that intergenerational wealth and financial stability has been denied people of color because of white people’s practices. Yes, to this day. Denial does not mean it didn’t happen and is not continuing to happen.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

Informative reports

EDITOR: The lengthy two-part March 19 and March 26 front-page report about the Mattsons’ real estate empire was investigative journalism at its finest. For the first time, we who live in Sonoma and have watched multiple apparently random purchases of historic properties, small businesses and residences finally have a factual framework for understanding what has been happening to our community.

Historic properties such as the General’s Daughter were bought and closed. Restaurants near the plaza and on the plaza (Cheese Factory) were locked and apparently abandoned, with employees fired.

There was much speculation about the motivation behind these purchases, about questionable tax strategies and political goals. Part one of the report helped us answer many of those questions with facts. Part two answered more questions with firsthand interviews.

Investigative journalism such as this reminds us of the importance of being informed citizens and what we used to recognize as our civic duty to our neighbors and our community.

JOANNE BROWN

Sonoma

Doing the right thing

EDITOR: As a tax practitioner as an enrolled agent, I disagree with Jason Kishineff’s opinion of the whistleblower bill (“Fight your government,” Letters, March 20).

Rep. Mike Thompson has introduced the IRS Whistleblower Program Improvement Act, in the hopes more whistleblowers will come forward to assist the IRS. The most recent tax gap estimate (released in 2022) is for tax years 2014-2016 and is estimated to be $496 billion annually. This is roughly 15% of annual federal income.

It is argued by Kishineff that “this bill pits neighbor vs neighbor.” The IRS whistleblower program is geared toward whistleblowers who provide information on businesses and corporations for large tax fraud and compliance cases (the award must be $2 million or more).

To respect and protect the tax system is each taxpayer and citizen’s responsibility and obligation. For example, in a claims case I worked on, the claimant said she even did not anticipate any money award but simply wanted to see justice served. It is not a frivolous action; it is done by citizens who want to do the right thing.

JACK DING

Sonoma

