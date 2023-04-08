Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Wages and inflation

EDITOR: The Press Democrat reported: “Just years after labor activists persuaded a handful of states to raise their minimum wage to $15 per hour, workers initially thrilled with the pay bump are finding their hard-won gains erased by inflation” (“Inflation leads to push for $20 minimum wage,” March 29). No one should be surprised. The cost of a product is tied to the cost of labor, materials, utilities, regulation and capital. Increases in cost lead directly to increases in price.

The only way to avoid price increases with an increase in labor costs is to increase productivity. Unfortunately, this is accomplished by replacing a human with a machine. This does not increase wages. It eliminates jobs. Look at fast food restaurants that found it cheaper to have customers fill their own cup rather than hire a person, despite theft.

The community conversation needs to move away from the dog chasing its tail that is the minimum wage debate. It does nothing to help the worker. We need to refocus on job skills as we embrace a new reality of artificial intelligence, robotics and self-driving vehicles.

MIKE MARTINI

Santa Rosa

Israelis defend rights

EDITOR: Thank you for publishing the article about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bowing to the demands of Israeli protesters and putting a freeze on a new law that would reduce the Israeli judiciary to a puppet of his administration (“Netanyahu backs down,” March 28). One has to admire the Jewish Israelis who are marching in the streets to protect their rights. This is something the American people have yet to accomplish when our rights are threatened.

And also thank you for including the sentence explaining, in rather muted terms, why Palestinian Israelis and their supporters, for the most part, are not participating in the protests. It is important to recognize that Israel is only a true democracy for Jews. Even Palestinian citizens of Israel have limited rights, and Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza have none.

Equally important is that the behavior of Jewish Israelis should not be used as an excuse to promulgate antisemitism. In fact, many leading supporters of Palestinian human rights are Jewish.

LOIS PEARLMAN

Guerneville

Especially Trump

EDITOR: Your April 1 editorial is right to insist that Donald Trump must be held accountable for a host of crimes, including this first prosecution in New York. But the headline has the emphasis wrong by phrasing it, “Even Trump must be held accountable.”

No, it’s “most of all” Trump who needs to be brought to account after decades of lawless conduct and disdain for our justice system and careless execution of the duties of his presidency.

The former president, former tweeter and former reality star has grossly undermined our democracy, divided the country with cynical lies and spurred violence across the country by far-right extremists who use his rhetoric as their rallying cry.

And now, predictably but disgustingly, we hear the chorus of toxic lies and hyperpartisan attacks by morally bankrupt Republican politicians who previously swore they were devoted to law and order.

If this bully can continue this way with impunity, our rule of law has been rendered meaningless.

MARK MILLS-THYSEN

Sebastopol

Wealth and taxes

EDITOR: Bob Marketos (“A deflection,” Letters, March 30) asks a relevant question: “The top 10% has 70% on the wealth. Do they pay 70% of the taxes?” We have an answer from the IRS itself. Recently the IRS published a detailed breakdown of federal income taxes from 2020 in “IRS, Statistics of Income, Individual Income Tax Rates and Tax Shares.” Quoting from its data tables: The top 10% of taxpayers constituted a 73.7% share of total income taxes paid in 2020. So, the answer to the question is yes.

DONALD B. ESTREICH

Sebastopol

Insightful voices

EDITOR: Your sports section (I read it seven days a week) is both the most consistently frustrating and most interesting section of the paper. Some days it isn’t even a section but just a few pages sandwiched into larger sections. These days, when news in any printed paper is at least a day old, I don’t read sports for news, but for insight and opinion. That is what C.W. Nevius brought to the paper, and his departure, like that of Lowell Cohn, makes your sports reporting much more ordinary. Go out and recruit a couple of new voices able to write well and with interesting opinions. Or just reinstate Nevius. Your paper would be so much more interesting.

TONY MIKSAK

Caspar

