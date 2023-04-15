Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Indictment outcomes

EDITOR: Former President Donald Trump’s indictment will only accomplish three things:

— It guarantees that he will be the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

— It guarantees that President Joe Biden will win reelection.

— It guarantees that independents, moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans (60% of the American voters, by my guesstimate) will once again be denied good options for our nation’s chief executive post.

And that sucks.

The rest of this legal endeavor is political theater and a waste of newspaper space. I for one would rather read riveting reports of airplanes landing safely than about a single sociopath’s legal woes and his haters.

GARY MARSH

Santa Rosa

Sonoma Water’s rates

EDITOR: We want to address a couple of items raised in recent letters questioning Sonoma Water’s proposal to increase the cost of the water it supplies to cities and water districts.

First, the approximately 10% increase will raise the wholesale cost of a gallon of water to $0.004 (less than half a penny) and may equate to an additional $2 to $4 per household per month. The price increase will help pay for repairs that were deferred while we tried to keep rates as low as possible while our community struggled with the effects of wildfires and the pandemic.

Second, Sonoma Water doesn’t provide water to farmers, and comparing agricultural water rates with urban rates is like comparing apples and watermelons. Drinking water standards are — rightly — much more stringent than regulations for water used on farms and for irrigation. The pressurized systems of pumps, tanks and underground pipes that deliver water to homes and businesses are more complex than irrigation district systems (think canals and ditches). Unlike irrigation districts, which usually supply water on a schedule, urban water suppliers must keep taps open 24/7, requiring licensed operators and mechanics.

Understandably, no one wants to pay more — but the price of our clean, naturally filtered drinking water is still a bargain.

GRANT DAVIS

General manager, Sonoma Water

Drug use and violence

EDITOR: The Washington Post studied incidents since Columbine in 1999 and found a total of 376 school shootings, which killed 199 and wounded 424 in the 24-year period. Not one National Rifle Association member was involved. Drug deaths are another matter, such as those from overdoses, drug dealing and accidents, and result from over 20 million Americans engaging in illegal drug consumption. In 2021, there were 98,268 drug deaths. In Mexico since 2006 there have been 360,000 drug-related homicides, and many more in Central and South America. Each illegal drug user is involved in the slaughter.

MICHAEL COMBS

Gualala

Ensuring rights for all

EDITOR: Lois Pearlman and I share an admiration for Israelis who are protesting the dangerous proposals by their government that would hobble judicial review there (“Israelis defend rights,” Letters, April 8). Having recently been there and participated in several of those protests, I can attest that there were many in the streets who also want to see a Palestinian state next to Israel. The problem is that for Fatah, which runs the Palestinian Authority, and for Hamas, which rules Gaza, and for the Palestinian rights organizations here, the foremost right they demand is the right to eliminate the Jewish state and replace it with a Palestinian Arab one.

As for Israeli Arabs (the term most use to describe themselves, while only 7% of them identify as Palestinian), they live in a country in which they have civil and legal rights not only equal to those of Jewish Israelis, but also far greater than in any Arab country. And those who are turning out in the protests want to ensure that these rights continue for all Israelis, Jewish and Arab alike.

MICHAEL HARRIS

Bodega Bay

Negative attitudes

EDITOR: Deborah Colyer says she is tired of subsidizing laziness and complains about homeless people in Santa Rosa (“Good money after bad,” Letters, April 6). We don’t know the circumstances of individuals who have been moved into temporary housing or those out on the street in RVs or tents. Assumptions should not be made on the basis of a photo. Making blanket statements and assumptions to justify complaints about a group of people only engenders more negative attitudes toward them and doesn’t solve anything. It will take a multipronged approach to help those people, not simplistic, one-solution answers.

KAREN COOPER

Hilo, Hawaii

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.