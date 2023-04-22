Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Not safe anywhere

EDITOR: I read your article regarding a shooting at a birthday party in Alabama, which took four lives and injured 28 people (“Birthday turns tragic,” Monday). Because this shooting occurred at a birthday party, it truly does prove that we aren’t safe anywhere anymore. The situation also shows how we need to change our gun laws to restrict who can and cannot own a gun. Unfortunately, this is only one of hundreds of attacks in our nation just in the past few years. This article is great evidence that action must taken immediately.

DOMINIC RICCI

Santa Rosa

Loss of representation

EDITOR: Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her apologists have it all wrong. They demand that we honor Feinstein’s legacy and service, and they urge us to give her the time she needs to recover from her illness and return to Washington. As an example, former Rep. Jackie Speier recently said that Feinstein deserves to finish her term.

This line of thinking should infuriate all of us. It’s not about what Feinstein, or any other politician, deserves from us; rather, it’s what we the people deserve from her and our other representatives.

It’s very difficult to have an honest conversation about Feinstein. Just ask Rep. Ro Khanna how that worked for him when he suggested she needs to resign. As one of Feinstein’s constituents, I have every right to question her well-chronicled loss of mental acuity and her physical absence from the Senate. I shouldn’t be constrained by fears that I will be labeled ageist or misogynist for demanding that I be fully represented.

Californians already are woefully underrepresented due to the founders’ colossal mistake with the composition of the U.S. Senate. It’s not too much to ask that we have two senators present and accounted for.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

A missed opportunity

EDITOR: I am an east Santa Rosa resident who is not cheering the Southeast Greenway efforts (“Plan advances slowly,” April 13). Don’t get me wrong, I love parkland. I have been around long enough to know this piece of property was long on the books to be an extension of Highway 12. This would have gotten cars from Highway 101 to Rincon Valley quickly and efficiently.

Rincon Valley may have been developed under this plan, and there are probably some residents who bought there with this plan in mind. Many residents have tired of gridlock on Highway 12 and Farmers Lane and resorted to driving on streets like Montgomery Drive, Summerfield Road and Yulupa and Hoen avenues. This has changed our neighborhoods for the worse. Irritated, impatient drivers who wanted to be home 20 minutes ago are tailgating and driving too fast.

Also, is the city of Santa Rosa prepared to take care of this property, i.e., removing dead brush, etc.? The plans described will put more cars on the roads of eastern Santa Rosa, exasperating an already intolerable situation. Forgive me if I don’t support this effort.

BEVERLY WEST

Santa Rosa

Trump’s achievements

EDITOR: Donald Trump has taken a lot of arrows, many of them for us. Peter Navarro correctly termed Trump “king of the international chessboard.” He left office with these achievements in place — robust economy, 2% inflation, low taxes, border security in place, NATO member nations finally moving toward paying their fair share of money pledged, minorities at their highest employment rate in years, the Abraham Accords in place, bringing more stability to the Middle East and making Bibi Netanyahu and the Israelis, our loyal allies, the happiest they had been in many years.

What a difference two years makes. The present administration has failed on all fronts; foreign and domestic. Making matters worse, we have World Economic Forum billionaires working their globalist agenda to take charge of world affairs.

Saving our republic depends on results we achieve in the November 2024 general election. A complete change of our political landscape is in order. Informed voters can make it so.

ROBERT D. SHOPTAW

Fort Bragg

Put lives first

EDITOR: Recently, students in Healdsburg created a monument to students who died recently as a result of gun violence. I applaud their empathy, but if we included all the children and teachers killed by guns the monument would take up the whole plaza. What has happened to this country when guns are more important than the many lives they take? I should not have to worry that my beautiful nieces’ lives are at stake, all so a select few can have their supposed Second amendment rights they seek. Shouldn’t mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers have the right to see their family members again? As a gun owner myself, I have to ask when enough is enough. I pick people’s lives over guns.

S. LEEDS DAYTON

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.