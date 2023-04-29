Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Corrupt court

EDITOR: In light of Justice Roberts refusal to interact with Congress to establish a Code of Ethics for the Supreme Court, the Roberts Court is on course to be considered the most corrupt Supreme Court in American history. It's time for the nation's laws to be enforced against the Court's justices; for Congress to take the initiative to apply codes of ethics that apply to all other public servants to the Court; and to take whatever other action may be required to restore the public's faith in the Court.

JOHN DUVALL

Rohnert Park

Don’t attack, discuss

EDITOR: Yes, politics is a game of name and blame. There is always some negative name calling. I accept “liberal Democrats” and “conservative Republicans.” Sadly, conservatives go far beyond “liberal” in identifying Democrats. It is standard to preface “Democrat” with one or more of the following: radical, left-wing, leftist, socialist, Marxist, Communist, anti-American, traitorous. If you think this is not so, listen to Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy, Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump, Tim Scott and their radio and television supporting commentators.

From President Barack Obama’s second inaugural address: “We cannot mistake absolutism for principle, or substitute spectacle for politics, or treat name calling as reasoned debate.”

Let’s talk about the issues that imperil us all, not waste our time in attacking “them.”

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

Fun and beauty

EDITOR: Columnist Charles M. Blow aspires to be an old man with “quirky suspenders, bow ties and orange socks.” Good for him! He realizes that beauty is related to a sense of fun, and both can be used as means of self-expression. To me, the basic needs of human beings in a fair world would include, besides food and water, shelter, warmth and education, a bit of beauty and a bit of fun.

Blow’s memory of his mother and grandmother creating beautiful things with little money reminded me of my grandmothers and my mother and father. My grandmothers lived modestly but filled their homes, and ours, with the beauty of sewing. I remember the braided rugs crafted with discarded fabric, including my father’s old army uniforms.

My mother grew up poor and had little money to spare throughout her married life, but her love of style and beautiful things she created herself was a gift to our home and to my sartorial splendor as a teenager. My father made useful, handsome objects in his shop after work.

I remember all their hands, smoothing fabric, planing wood, mixing paints. I think the need to create beauty where there might not be any comes from the deepest and best part of the human spirit.

CYNTHIA LANDECKER

Santa Rosa

Packing the courts

EDITOR: James Oglesby (Letters, April 25) scolds Democrats for “rejecting facts and logic” in accusing Donald Trump of packing the courts with Republican judges during his time in office. Hmm. I may well be facts-and-logic challenged, but at least I can do basic math.

Oglesby is correct: Barack Obama did appoint more judges than Donald Trump (334 vs. 245). But Obama was in office for eight years, while Trump was only president for four. In other words, Obama appointed an average of 42 judges per year during his administration, while Trump averaged 61.

Ronald Reagan holds the presidential record for total judicial appointments — 383 in his two terms — but Donald Trump can claim the highest average number of judicial appointments per year, by far. Trump’s annual average of 61 new judges beats Reagan, a distant runner-up, by nearly 30%.

So, yes, Donald Trump was in fact packing the federal courts as fast as he could (often with unqualified or marginally qualified candidates), and at a much faster clip than any other recent president. The only thing that stopped him from smashing Reagan’s record for total judicial appointments was a fed-up American electorate in 2020.

MARK SLOAN

Santa Rosa

Valuing guns over life

EDITOR: The State Department issues warnings about unsafe conditions in various parts of the world, when here in gun-loving America, people are shot for mistakenly going down the wrong driveway or knocking on the wrong door. Heck, we get shot while grocery shopping, going to a concert, at school, worshipping, driving and everywhere in between.

My advice to friends around the world is, don’t come to the U.S. The situation is so bad that even Americans worry about going out in public. I never ever worried about such occurrences in the past, but I do now. Was that a car backfiring, or the start of a road-rage shootout? Was that loud rat-a-tat-tat a machine at work or an AR-15 rifle being sprayed at innocent shoppers?

Mental health, economic disparity and alienation are issues worldwide, but only here do these societal problems explode in a flurry of bullets. America is no longer the land of the free. We have become the land of the terrified, huddled in our homes to stay safe, ready to shoot anyone who may knock on our doors, or mistakenly go down our driveway. In a word, we have become a society that values guns over life.

VIC AIUTO

Cloverdale