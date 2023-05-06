Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Wild West culture

EDITOR: This past weekend in Texas, a family asked their neighbor if he would quit firing his gun so their baby could sleep. The neighbor responded by killing five members of the family, including a 9-year-old boy. Texas is an open-carry state where people can proudly carry guns in public.

This tragedy reminds me of the shoot-them-up Westerns we watched as kids. Cowboys wore guns in public, and there was always a gunfight, which was the Western way of resolving conflicts. Looking back, I’m appalled at the amount of violence, especially gun violence we witnessed on television and in the theaters. This was a part of the culture we grew up in and indirectly taught that this was an acceptable way of resolving conflicts. If our cowboy heroes did this, then it was OK.

What happened this past weekend in Texas, with its open-carry laws, is nothing more than a part of this Wild West culture. Yet we are seeing more and more of this type of violence in our society. It’s time to rethink this culture and the open-carry laws that promote it. Do we want our children to think the Wild West culture, where you resort to a gun violence to resolve conflicts, is OK?

BOB JOHNSON

Lower Lake

Pedestrian safety

EDITOR: After reading Sunday’s article about pedestrians hit in a Santa Rosa crosswalk, I was quite disappointed the city’s traffic engineering division is waiting until July to install flashing beacon lights because they won’t receive the allocated funds until then (“Crossing through Danger Zone”). With the dangerous history of that particular Hoen Avenue crosswalk and the chance of someone else getting seriously injured or killed, just because there is less foot traffic isn’t good criteria for waiting to make a dangerous crosswalk safer for everyone. I believe the flashing beacons should have been installed a long time ago.

The flashing beacons on West Third Street near A Place to Play park work extremely well, letting drivers know when someone is about to cross or is walking in the crosswalk. That is a four-lane crossing with a speed limit of 45 mph. The city of Santa Rosa needs to get it done.

KEN SOLBAKKEN

Santa Rosa

Time to retire

EDITOR: I am a woman well past the age of 65, so it is without sexism and without ageism that I implore Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign immediately. Without her vote on the Judiciary Committee, important decisions are failing to go forward, and judicial appointments are lagging. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer should actively seek her resignation and stop appeasing her and others. I recall Schumer being anxious to go on break and allowing then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to forward several judge appointments without discussion. I do not believe McConnell will afford Schumer the same consideration.

BEVERLY WOOD

Santa Rosa

Drop the charges

EDITOR: It is time for District Attorney Carla Rodriguez to dismiss the years-old charges against peaceful activists who exposed animal cruelty at factory farms and rescued animals from neglect and abuse right here in Sonoma County. The city of Sebastopol just passed a resolution supporting these activists, as the cities of Berkeley and San Francisco did previously, which shows that there is widespread support for their actions. As a longtime resident of Sebastopol, I am proud that my city is taking a stand for animal protection.

Animal rights activists play a crucial role in exposing inhumane conditions that are hidden from public view. Thanks to these defendants, I learned that weak and injured animals have been neglected and left to starve inside factory farms in our county. This is unacceptable. These activists are being charged with crimes for simply trying to bring attention to the real crimes: mistreatment of animals.

I urge the district attorney to dismiss the charges against these compassionate individuals and instead focus on holding factory farms accountable. Let us work together to create a more compassionate and just world for all living beings.

OMAR FIGUEROA

Sebastopol

Court’s ethical morass

EDITOR: The controversy surrounding Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is just the sort of thing that deflates the public’s trust in government. As citizens, we are expected to abide by decisions made by the highest court in the land and, in fact, what they decide generally stands. The privilege of ascending to the position of Supreme Court justice with a lifetime tenure should include an elevated ethical standard. How is it possible that Thomas doesn’t understand that? Does he think his fellow citizens are fools? Corruption comes in many guises, and this is one of them. Too bad Chief Justice John Roberts doesn’t have the integrity to establish a solid ethical standard for all of the justices. It is therefore long since time for Congress to do its job and impose a standard on the court.

KRIS WUDTKE

Sonoma

