Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Look ahead, not back

EDITOR: If California approves an apology and pays reparations to Black people for generations of discrimination, will the state approve the same for mistreatment and discrimination against Native Americans? This was their land, entered illegally. Their land was taken, they were forced onto reservations and into a lifestyle that was not theirs. They were discriminated against.

And the descendants of the Chinese who helped build the railroad over the Sierra? They were forced to labor under slavelike and extremely dangerous conditions. They too were discriminated against.

And women. They were denied the vote for 144 years after independence, they were denied entrance to most universities, were not allowed in some professions and sports and were paid less than males.

The evil of slavery was recognized. Union troops fought to end slavery, and many lost their lives for that cause. No one fought and lost life to free Native Americans and the Chinese from their unjust treatment.

The past is gone, we cannot change it, but we can improve the future. Money would be better spent fighting discrimination and injustice by recognizing it, admitting its existence and dealing with it appropriately.

VERONICA JOHNSON

Windsor

People’s pronouns

EDITOR: I think it is time we do away with pronouns and the confusion surrounding their use and relationship with gender. In today’s world, does everyone really need to wear a name tag that specifies ones preferred label? Isn’t this really just a way of choosing to be in a special group, when the whole idea is to create comfort and equality? Let’s get rid of the name tags that say he-him, she-her, them-they, zee-zou, it-us, etc.

I am adopting a first name usage or a title plus name usage. My nurse in the hospital is Nurse Bob, my president is President Biden, or just Joe if he allows. The barista at Peet’s is just Kim, and I don’t care who Kim wants to hang out with or what bar Kim goes to on Kim’s day off, or what group Kim wants to identify with.

So, call off your old tired ethics, address people with a smile, and use the name of one’s choice, even if when you ask, the reply is “just call me They.”

JOHN MASON

Forestville

Crack down on sideshows

EDITOR: Until there are severe consequences for holding, promoting or participating in sideshows they will continue terrorizing our neighborhoods. First, these folks are domestic terrorists and should be treated as such. Seize them, throw them in jail. Since a driver’s license is a privilege, not a right, revoke licenses of all participants with no rights for restoration without extensive legal process. Finally, all vehicles should be seized and crushed. It is time to stop this cold. Santa Rosa Police Department, do your job.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

No sympathy

EDITOR: I have read about demonstrations concerning animal treatment at poultry farms. In past demonstrations, protesters have trespassed on private property and stolen poultry. Breaking the law is not the answer to concerns about the treatment of livestock and poultry. I don’t sympathize with the protesters.

I feel that the city of Sebastopol had made itself look stupid by passing a resolution concerning something that did not even happen in Sebastopol (“City sides with bird activists,” Monday). Stealing is a crime. Trespassing is a crime. This is not civil disobedience but overzealous protest. If the farms are violating the law, take them to court. I will vote against anyone who supported the City Council resolution in the next election.

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

More diversity, please

EDITOR: The Press Democrat desperately needs to work on the diversity of people providing opinions in the Forum section. Sunday’s paper featured opinions by five old white men. As an old white man myself, I am aware that there are many kinds of people with many interesting opinions.

Maybe on the days that you are going to run syndicated columns by three old white men, you could make sure that at least your local columns are written by women and people of color instead of two additional old white men.

And, frankly, George F. Will is never relevant anymore. His Sunday column once again starts with a World War II anecdote, and the substance of the column is about Gerald Ford, who finished his presidency almost a half century ago (“In ‘Ordinary Man,’ Ford’s greatness emerges”). Please.

IAN SELDEN

Santa Rosa

