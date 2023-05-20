Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

A shortsighted decision

EDITOR: Yet another incident in the Santa Rosa school district made headlines on May 13 (“No arrests after gun reported”). How many similar headlines did Santa Rosans read during the 30 years that school resource officers worked for students, teachers and parents on school campuses? As a retired Santa Rosa police chief who supervised those officers, I’ll give you a hint: there weren’t any murders, and potential fights rarely occurred. Kids were allowed to be more like kids on school campuses. People were safer and preempting potential violence was the rule — not the exception.

Instead, you elected to revert to having peace officers respond to calls for help on school campuses. Rather than benefit from a higher level of service for children and teachers, you lowered it. You have elected to forgo using your peace officers to develop constructive relationships on campus with students, teachers and parents, with the primary goal of keeping everyone safe.

One knee-jerk, shortsighted decision has placed your children and your teachers in the same old traditional place of long ago: waiting for the police to respond to a crisis situation. Instead of working together to intervene, relate, learn and enhance safety. For crying out loud, wake up!

MIKE DUNBAUGH

Chico

Punishing the poor

EDITOR: Congress has a responsibility to pay the bills it runs up. For decades, this was not an issue. But now House GOP leaders are refusing to pay unless they get deep cuts to SNAP, Medicaid, housing assistance and core global poverty programs. For them, people struggling to make ends meet are the problem, not reckless tax cuts for the rich that Congress enacted over the past 40 years.

These proposed budget cuts would force deep hardship onto tens of millions of people still recovering from the COVID economic downturn and the rising costs of basic needs. Even worse, a default would trigger a deep recession and throw millions of Americans out of work.

Instead of being responsible, House leaders are holding the U.S. economy hostage to punish Americans experiencing poverty. This must stop. I strongly urge President Joe Biden and congressional leaders to reject any budget cuts that would increase poverty and to lift the debt ceiling immediately.

GILIA HUMRICH

Forestville

Action, not prayers

EDITOR: No offense, God, but I’m tired of hearing our wonderful politicians say they are praying for victims and families after mass shootings. That is nice, but it does not solve the problem. What will solve the problem is these politicians coming to their senses and realizing we have a major situation here and we need to act. Pass laws to end the availability of weapons capable of mass shootings. Until that is done, all the prayers in the world are not going to stop these atrocities.

LINDA ELLIOTT

Cloverdale

Converting gas stations

EDITOR: Bill Krumbein suggested that two out-of-business gas stations be repurposed into other businesses (“Repurposing ‘eyesores,’ ” Letters, May 12). This is not a novel idea. Walking from downtown Sebastopol to my house at the end of South Main Street, I go past three old gas stations. One became an auto repair business well over 50 years ago, and one is a bagel shop.

The clue that these were once gas stations, in both cases, is the concrete island that once housed the gas pumps. The third became an auto repair business more recently, but the islands were removed, making for a larger parking lot.

Second, the Santa Rosa gas stations may be in limbo as the oil company involved, the past franchise owner, possibly previous franchise owners, and regulatory agencies hash out who will be responsible for removing the underground gas tanks and addressing any environmental issues. That can go on for years before the land becomes available for other uses.

Here’s hoping those sites do wind up as productive businesses — or housing.

BILL HOUGHTON

Sebastopol

Trump’s new debt take

EDITOR: One answer by Donald Trump during his CNN town hall told me all I need to know about him. He was asked about the debt ceiling showdown and answered that if Joe Biden didn’t agree to “massive” cuts, Republicans should let the nation default for the first time in its history. When pressed by Kaitlan Collins that he was against default the three times the debt ceiling was raised during his tenure and asked why he changed his mind, his answer was, “I am not president now.” He is OK now with the country being thrown into chaos because he sees it to be to his advantage. America first always meant Trump first. Trump thinks about himself before the country. If sending the nation into default, potentially causing severe pain to many Americans, is the way to make America great again, you could have fooled me.

TERRY McBROOM

Petaluma

