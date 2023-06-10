Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Unfair rental tax

EDITOR: The causes of the housing shortage are multifaceted, but as Marisa Endicott’s column on Senate Bill 584 points out, vacation rentals are taking a huge and unfair amount of blame (“State’s vacation rentals tax divides region,” Monday).

Sonoma County has a 12% transient occupancy tax on lodging. SB 584 would raise that to 27%. To keep that in perspective, Chicago has the highest lodging tax in the U.S. at 17%. Only vacation rentals would pay California’s tax, not hotels, motels, resorts or inns.

We built a vacation rental in Gualala in 2004. It was never part of the general housing market. We rent to families and couples, not parties. We have never had a neighbor complain. We are proud to bring business to the wonderful community of Gualala. Now we feel we are being punished.

The vast majority of vacation rentals are owned by individuals and families, not corporations. Airbnb and VRBO are marketing agencies for small owners. Governments like Sonoma County and Santa Rosa are already taking steps to limit vacation rentals, why does the state feel they need to use a sledgehammer?

SB 584 has passed the Senate and is awaiting action in the Assembly. Please let Assemblyman Jim Wood know how you feel.

RICK and TERESA DENNISTON

Santa Rosa

An Obama on the ticket

EDITOR: When American history calls for great leaders to rise, we have met that challenge: George Washington in the 1780s, Abraham Lincoln in the 1860s, Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1940s. It’s time again for a great leader to stand now and heal our country in the 2020s — an 80-year cycle.

I am confident that a plurality of the American populace would endorse Michelle Obama being on a political ticket. She says no to running for president herself, but a switch of Joe Biden’s vice president could be of the making. Obama is at the right time of her life, she’s qualified to lead this country, and in my opinion, she has the stature to be another of those great historical American leaders.

PETER R. ANDREWS

Monte Rio

Pence’s mixed message

EDITOR: Mike Pence is the first former vice president in modern history to challenge the president under whom he served. He said: “I believe anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again.” (“Pence makes his play for nomination,” Thursday). Well, the article ends by saying Pence did not rule out supporting Trump if the former president wins the Republican nomination. What a surprise — another aspiring presidential candidate seriously lacking in integrity.

RICHARD CARDIFF

Sebastopol

End caste discrimination

EDITOR: As retired Ph.D. anthropologists, we write to congratulate the supporters of the bill to outlaw caste discrimination in California (“Religious groups support state bill,” May 30). We have devoted our professional and personal lives to documenting the extraordinary richness and beauty of South Asian cultures and worked to support economic development, social justice and sustainable natural resource management in South Asia.

We have conducted qualitative and quantitative research on South Asia’s tenacious and degrading hierarchical social, legal and economic systems that are based on caste discrimination. We have seen how these deeply embedded biases have extended to South Asians of all religions in India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Tibet and Afghanistan — and now here in the U.S.

Caste identity is conveyed by almost every Asian surname and almost impossible to avoid. The denial of South Asians of the existence of caste discrimination is similar to our own denial of racism: “We are not prejudiced” — but in both subtle and overt ways we are. And so are those who deny caste discrimination. They are denying equal opportunity for our brothers and sisters.

J. GABRIEL CAMPBELL

and LYNN BENNETT

Santa Rosa

Missing the biggest need

EDITOR: I see the main benefit of the Sonoma County Housing Fund, an investment fund for affordable housing, is for families with an annual income of $71,000 — 60% of median income (“Teaming up for affordable housing,” May 30). This means median income is around $120,000 per year. One of the projects mentioned is for families with an annual income of 140% of the median, which amounts to $170,000 per year. That sounds comfortably well off. It is a travesty to refer to this as affordable housing for low-income families. Where is the affordable housing for families with annual incomes of $30,000 to $50,000? These are the people for whom we need to provide affordable housing.

NAN WATERS

Sebastopol

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.