Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: As we continue to discuss the wisdom and implications of indicting former presidents, may I suggest as a first step going forward, we refrain from nominating and then electing career criminals to the office? It would simplify matters immensely.

JAMES GALLAGHER

Petaluma

Equal space for candidates

EDITOR: Cornel West, a professor and writer, announced his candidacy for president on June 6 with the People’s Party. The Press Democrat printed articles about other candidates’ announcements from the same day. Please be vigilant and take responsibility for your part in the 2024 presidential election by giving equal coverage for all top candidates in every party.

Do not allow your role as news media to affect the outcome of the election by giving daily free press to a few candidates while ignoring and thereby silencing other worthy candidates. The paper has a duty to the citizens it serves and to the defense of democracy to provide equal press to all leading candidates in their respective parties. As your own website states, your readership is “about a quarter million adults … and is the largest newspaper between San Francisco and the Oregon border.”

The scholar Dominic Spohr wrote in 2017: media bias leads to political segregation. The Press Democrat should be a media leader by avoiding this.

ANDREA HADIK-BARKOCZY

Fort Bragg

Indictment week

EDITOR: Indictment week was a hot mess, wasn’t it? First was the frightening, dystopian photos and time-lapse video of the toxic orange curtain of smoke that obliterated the Manhattan skyline from view.

Then there was Judge Jeanine Pirro barking (as usual) at the Fox News camera like a rabid junkyard dog, this time accusing “Democrats (of) pumping up climate hysteria and bringing back, you guessed it, mask insanity.” Well, excuuuuse you, for our government doing its job in trying to protect the citizens of New York from lung and heart damage.

Finally, Jack Smith indicted the King of American Carnage on 37 counts of hoarding and hiding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate — crimes that he has admitted to and boasted about on video and audio tape and live at his so-called CNN town hall.

But I was profoundly struck by the symbolism of that photograph, for hidden behind that dense orange smoke was the New York skyline, and behind Donald Trump’s dense shroud of lies and deceit is a toxic orange menace of another kind on the horizon.

BOB CANNING

Petaluma

Carbon removal

EDITOR: Paul Krugman has done a great job highlighting the challenges we face with climate change (“More orange skies, red alerts in our future,” June 10). However, the last paragraph was so depressing about the future that it missed an opportunity. Krugman’s statement that “at best, it will get worse more slowly” is shortsighted. Carbon dioxide removal is an exciting and growing field with the potential to restore the climate.

Carbon dioxide removal is on a roll, and it needs help from all influencers, particularly to build the economic case. We need Krugman’s help to shine a light on the exciting opportunities of climate restoration, and how carbon removal not only makes technical and moral sense, but it also makes economic sense. The column should have ended with a call to action for policymakers around the world to accelerate climate solutions, not just wallow in the wildfire smoke.

PETER HOBERG

Santa Rosa

Keeping nests safe

EDITOR: History was recently made in the Petaluma wetlands — relevant for protecting birds’ nests and supporting species survival during the climate crisis. The first nesting surveys took place at Shollenberger Park, Ellis Creek and Alman Marsh. The surveys by biologist Lisa Hug (retained by Madrone Audubon with support of Petaluma Wetlands Alliance) mean we know where active nests are and can assure protection.

Once active nests are identified, a buffer zone is needed to protect the area. Visitors to Shollenberger Park may notice higher than normal growth of grasses and weeds, along with small colored flags. The flags are markers, showing the boundaries of the buffer zone.

Since this is the first time Petaluma Wetlands has had surveys for active nesting season, Feb. 15-Aug. 31, it’s understandable the public may have questions about a change in appearance of grasses and weeds. It’s critically important to stay on the trails and not encroach into or enter a buffer zone.

After the heavy rains this year, wildlife abounds at Shollenberger Park. Once nesting season is over, resumption of normal maintenance activities can proceed. We are doing our part to support successful nesting and assuring compliance with federal and state regulations protecting nesting birds.

CRAIG CHERRSTROM

Petaluma

