Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Remembering history

EDITOR: I appreciate Jeff O’Brien’s excitement about celebrating Juneteenth and his exhortation to remember our country’s history (“Celebrating Juneteenth,” Letters, Monday). He is, of course, correct that the Union Army under Republican leadership freed the slaves, that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican president and that they defeated the primarily Democrat-run slave states of the South.

But in his rush to exploit Juneteenth to push a simplistic “Republicans good, Democrats bad” GOP narrative, he forgot one important historical fact: Democrats and Republicans essentially switched ideologies in the last century. Although the Civil Rights Act and the Southern Strategy played a major role, the reasons behind this are complex and nuanced, and therefore are not part of the right-wing propaganda machine.

Obviously, the GOP has a vested interest in us not remembering this and other inconvenient or challenging facts from our nation’s history. I say, yes, let’s remember our history — all of it!

DAVID BERRY

Rohnert Park

Student loan forgiveness

EDITOR: On Wednesday, the House failed to override Joe Biden’s veto concerning student loan forgiveness. In its present form I cannot support this forgiveness. However, if there had been a caveat that only those who at least made an attempt to repay their loans would be given forgiveness, but no forgiveness for those who have made no attempt to pay off their loans, I could get behind it completely.

There exists a plethora of evidence that thousands of college graduates have made no attempt at repayment, and some of those are doctors and lawyers who are absolutely capable of paying off their loans. There is a huge difference between inability and refusal. Inability indicates circumstances beyond a person’s control. Refusal indicates a departure from ethics and honesty. Should we be supporting the latter?

I did not teach my children to be thieves. Intentionally refusing to pay a loan is simply theft. Is that what we want the government to teach our children?

BOB PROCTOR

Rohnert Park

Rename Sebastopol Road

EDITOR: I read Tuesday’s Quick Takes and Postscripts item headlined, “A new name for Roseland’s main street?“ Sebastopol Road doesn’t even go all the way to Sebastopol. Maybe it used to, but not anymore. And even if it did, since all over Santa Rosa we have streets that change their name once or twice along their route, why not rename the part of Roseland’s main street that goes through the heart of Roseland? Roseland Boulevard. I’m for it.

ANDY JONES

Santa Rosa

Animal cruelty ignored

EDITOR: I have been a resident of Sonoma County my entire life and grew up on a dairy farm, so I’m no stranger to why animals suffer on chicken and dairy farms in Sonoma County. My perspective was expanded in 2014 when I worked on a pig farm that was considered a humane facility and right outside the pig barn was a livestock guardian dog kennel. It became immediately clear to me that the dogs and pigs had exactly the same demeanor and outlook.

On June 16, myself and around 32 activists went to the Sonoma County district attorney’s office to protest the failure of District Attorney Carla Rodriguez to prosecute Petaluma Poultry, despite Direct Action Everywhere investigators documenting several years of animal cruelty across six farms. We presented the evidence, and it was so extensive it barely fit underneath the door of her office.

Not much has changed over the two administrations of Sonoma County district attorneys. They are continuing to retain charges against activists who originally exposed Petaluma Poultry for its animal cruelty. The people who are supposed to enforce the law continue to willfully ignore us.

SAMANTHA EACHUS

Santa Rosa

Underfunding bike safety

EDITOR: Every few months we read another article about the multiple benefits protected bike lanes would bring — 25% less car traffic, less air pollution, less noise, fewer bike-related injuries and deaths, a healthier population and cheaper transportation. With a growing population, most of these problems only get worse. Providing protected or buffered bikeways is a great way to help make this community more livable. Unfortunately, again we find that the county’s $2.27 billion budget couldn’t find any funds for this. Sorry. Maybe someday.

STEVE HEBENSTREIT

Santa Rosa

A different calling?

EDITOR: I wonder why Donald Trump doesn’t give up politics and start a religion, instead. Plenty of people are willing to believe anything he says, and he would probably enjoy more legal protection and make more money.

BRUCE SCHADEL

Santa Rosa

